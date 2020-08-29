Stars Mourn Black Panther's Chadwick Boseman

Hollywood is reeling at the shocking death of actor Chadwick Boseman, who died Friday of cancer.

The actor passed away at his home in Los Angeles with his wife and family by his side, his publicist Nicki Fioravante told The Associated Press. In a statement, his family revealed that Boseman had been diagnosed with colon cancer four years ago. He had not spoken publicly about his diagnosis.

Boseman first gained notice by playing Black icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown in critically acclaimed biopics, but it was his role as Black Panther in the Marvel cinematic universe that rocketed him to superstardom.

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much,” his family said in a statement. “From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more- all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther."

Boseman’s costars and other celebrities have taken to social media to express their grief and condolences:

All I have to say is the tragedies amassing this year have only been made more profound by the loss of #ChadwickBoseman. What a man, and what an immense talent. Brother, you were one of the all time greats and your greatness was only beginning. Lord love ya. Rest in power, King. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) August 29, 2020

Such a brutal loss. RIP, Chadwick. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 29, 2020

i will miss you, birthday brother. you were always light and love to me. my god ... ✌🏿♥️✊🏿 🙅🏿‍♂️ forever and ever ... https://t.co/9pORaKZuQN pic.twitter.com/awX3DiTVwn — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) August 29, 2020

I’m absolutely devastated. This is beyond heartbreaking. Chadwick was special. A true original. He was a deeply committed and constantly curious artist. He had so much amazing work still left to create. I’m endlessly grateful for our friendship. Rest in power, King💙 pic.twitter.com/oBERXlw66Z — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) August 29, 2020

Devastating news. We lost a great one. Takoto mai rā e Āriki. #chadwickboseman — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) August 29, 2020

My prayers go out to Chadwick’s family and loved ones. The world will miss his tremendous talent. God rest his soul. #wakandaforever https://t.co/j5JWSeiqd5 — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) August 29, 2020

May you have a beautiful return, King. We will miss you so. pic.twitter.com/jdip3RHoXb — Ava DuVernay (@ava) August 29, 2020

Chadwick was diagnosed with colon cancer four years ago, per reports. During that time, he gave us Civil War, Marshall, Black Panther, Infinity War, Endgame, 21 Bridges and Da 5 Bloods. Lord only knows what he was going through on a daily basis. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) August 29, 2020

Chadwick.....no words to express my devastation of losing you. Your talent, your spirit, your heart, your authenticity........It was an honor working beside you, getting to know you....Rest well prince...May flights of angels sing thee to thy heavenly rest. I love you! 💛💛💛 pic.twitter.com/6abglPBOsh — Viola Davis (@violadavis) August 29, 2020

This broke me. — Issa Rae (@IssaRae) August 29, 2020

I didn’t know him as well as I wish I could have, but every interaction we shared was full of kindness, depth, and warmth. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends as they navigate this new and… https://t.co/j8KFikqWl3 — Zachary Levi (@ZacharyLevi) August 29, 2020

A warrior of light til the very end. A true king. I am without words. May he rise in power. https://t.co/50nfbvZpAq — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) August 29, 2020

I’m floored by this news, Chadwick was one of the best and I really enjoyed watching him work. RIP https://t.co/N9HtKuuMIg — Ice Cube (@icecube) August 29, 2020

I met Chadwick the day Stan put his hand and footprints into the Chinese Theater Forecourt. He was nice and a little nervous, but very regal - like T’challa. And so talented. This is heartbreaking. 43 is too to die. My heart goes out to his family and fellow fans tonight. https://t.co/cdsjU2oB3B — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) August 29, 2020

Rest In Love Chadwick ✨💛✨ pic.twitter.com/02dFtLUkrk — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) August 29, 2020

This is a crushing blow. — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) August 29, 2020

Heartbroken. My friend and fellow Bison Chadwick Boseman was brilliant, kind, learned, and humble. He left too early but his life made a difference. Sending my sincere condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/C5xGkUi9oZ — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 29, 2020

Rest peacefully Chadwick Boseman. 🕊💔 pic.twitter.com/afiM8DkYCt — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 29, 2020

Chadwick was really out here shooting all of these huge action movies while fighting stage 4 colon cancer. Man. Strong isn’t even the word. — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) August 29, 2020

This is heartbreaking. Thank you for persevering through it all. You leave behind an incredible body of work and an inspiring legacy. Rest in power. Chadwick Forever. https://t.co/grXopcMLCq — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) August 29, 2020

Just when you thought 2020 couldn't get any worse... A deeply gifted man is gone too soon. His memory will blaze on fiercely... from here to eternity.#ripChadwick https://t.co/CBVoNBpuII — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) August 29, 2020

No. No no no. I can’t believe it. Absolutely fucking heartbreaking. — Scott Evans (@thescottevans) August 29, 2020

I don’t have words. Rest In Peace, Bruh. Thank you for all you did while you were here. Thank you for being a friend. You are loved. You will be missed. 🤜🏿🤛🏿 https://t.co/8rK4dWmorq — Sterling K Brown (@SterlingKBrown) August 29, 2020

This is such a premature and terrible loss. What a brilliant, beautiful, artistic mind departed us today. So much beauty in such a short period of time. Thank you Chadwick. 👊🏾✊🏾#wakandaforever #RIPchadwickboseman https://t.co/fOhQiqOxiU — Aisha Tyler (@aishatyler) August 29, 2020

❤️❤️❤️thank you for the gifts you gave to us while you were here. https://t.co/fvgFMCz89v — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) August 29, 2020

This.... is devastating. My heart goes out to his family. https://t.co/0v6dTwkX8u — roxane gay (@rgay) August 29, 2020