Stars Mourn Black Panther's Chadwick Boseman

Hollywood is reeling at the shocking death of actor Chadwick Boseman, who died Friday of cancer.

The actor passed away at his home in Los Angeles with his wife and family by his side, his publicist Nicki Fioravante told The Associated Press. In a statement, his family revealed that Boseman had been diagnosed with colon cancer four years ago. He had not spoken publicly about his diagnosis.

Boseman first gained notice by playing Black icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown in critically acclaimed biopics, but it was his role as Black Panther in the Marvel cinematic universe that rocketed him to superstardom.

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much,” his family said in a statement. “From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more- all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther."

Boseman’s costars and other celebrities have taken to social media to express their grief and condolences:

