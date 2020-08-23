See Robert Pattinson in The Batman Trailer

Get ready for emo Batman. At DC FanDome event on Saturday, the world got its first look at Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader in the first trailer for director Matt Reeves’ gritty The Batman.

The dark and violent trailer, which is soundtracked by Nirvana's "Something in the Way," features Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne in the early stages of his vigilante quest, with quick glimpses of Paul Dano as The Riddler, Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, and an unrecognizable Colin Farrell as the Penguin.

"It’s about the early days of him being Batman and he’s very far from being perfect," Reeves said during the FanDome event. "One of the things that are interesting is learning how to be Batman. It's a criminological experiment. He's trying to figure out what he can do to change this place. He's seeing he's not having any of the effect he wants to have. That's when the murders start to happen ... and it opens up a whole new world of corruption."

Reeves says they shot about 25% of the film before production was shut down due to COVID-19. Filming is set to resume next month, and the official release date has been pushed from June to October 2021.

The Batman wasn’t the only big trailer to drop at this weekend’s FanDome event. Wonder Woman 1984, which has been pushed from a summer release date to October, got a brand-new trailer that sees Gal Gadot reunite with Chris Pine's Steve Trevor and face off against Kristen Wigg's Cheetah. Zac Synder also released the first trailer for his new version of The Justice League. The re-edit of the notorious 2017 superhero film is set to debut on HBO Max in 2021 in four one-hour installments.

Watch the trailers below: