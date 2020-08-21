BTS' New Video Gets 'Dynamite' Views

The BTS Army has conquered again – and could probably use a nap right about now.

K-pop supergroup BTS dropped their new video “Dynamite” at midnight last night, which premiered to record-breaking views. While YouTube has not yet released the official numbers, it looks like BTS has made history by surpassing 10 million views in just 20 minutes. (The band previously held the record for the fastest Korean group music video to hit 10 million views with “ON,” which reached that milestone in 65 minutes.)

“Dynamite” marks BTS’ first single sung entirely in English, with upbeat lyrics like "Shoes on get up in the morn / Cup of milk let’s rock and roll / King Kong kick the drum / Rolling on like a rolling stone", accompanied by a candy-coloured video.

Before the video’s premiere, the group hosted a live stream on Vlive and YouTube. Even though the group spoke mostly in Korean, English audiences still flocked to Twitter to gush about it well into the night. The band went live again at 6am ET (for the afternoon crowd in South Korea.)

The band recently announced their fourth film, Break the Silence: The Movie, which is set to hit theaters (pandemic permitting) on September 24.

Watch the video, which boasts more than 53 million views this morning, below: