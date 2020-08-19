Cardi B Wants to Give You a Million Dollars

Cardi B is celebrating the wild success of “WAP” – and she wants to share the wealth.

Her smash hit with Megan Thee Stallion has rocketed to the top of the charts, debuting on Billboard's Top 100 at No. 1 and breaking records with 93 million streams in the United States, more than any other track in its debut week. It marks what may be the most explicit song to ever top the charts, and generated the biggest sales week in over a year.

Cardi took to Twitter today to announce that she’s partnering with Twitter and Cash App to give away $1 million dollars to “powerful women,” urging people to respond with a tweet about why they’re deserving using the hashtag #WAPParty.

y'all made #WAP amazing!! we’re partnering with Twitter and Cash App to give away a total of $1 million dollars to celebrate all you powerful women out there. tell us why you or a woman you know can use a piece of the $. drop your $cashtag and use #WAPParty pic.twitter.com/g52Hiep94k — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 19, 2020

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Cardi be generous with her fans. In April, she teamed up with Fashion Nova Cares to give away $1,000 every hour for 42 days to families and individuals who have been financially impacted by the novel coronavirus. The donations totaled $1 million.

She's already started retweeting proof of payments, which she is giving away in $500 increments. So what are you waiting for? Go tell her why you need that money!