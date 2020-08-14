Chrissy Teigen Debuts Baby Bump in New Music Video

Who needs a traditional pregnancy press release when you’ve got music videos? Like Katy Perry before her, Chrissy Teigen just announced she’s expanding her family by debuting her baby bump in a video.

The announcement came in the form of husband John Legend’s new music video for “Wild,” which shows the couple enjoying a romantic beach getaway. The video ends with a shot of the couple joined by daughter Luna, 4, and son Miles, 2, while Teigen cups her growing belly.

After the video debuted, Teigen played coy on social media, tweeting a happy face with hearts. Hours later, she confirmed the news by posting a video showing off her bump and saying “Look at this third baby shit.”

🥰 — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 13, 2020

In a YouTube Live before of the video premiered, the couple said the “Wild” video was shot in Punta Mita, Mexico, where they were vacationing during the pandemic. The crew wore masks and socially distanced.

Teigen has been candid in the past about her struggles to get pregnant and the challenges of conceiving using IVF.

Legend and Teigen have been married for nearly seven years. They wed in a lavish ceremony in Italy in 2013.