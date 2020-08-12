Beyoncé Surprises Fan with Phone Call

Beyoncé made a fan’s day by surprising her with a sweet phone call.

The singer reached out to a superfan after a video went viral of a little girl crying in happiness while watching Bey’s new Disney+ visual album, Black Is King.

Rea Khoetha posted a video last week of her niece Tshepang weeping while watching the film and saying, "It's so beautiful."

Guys my nieces reaction to #BlackisKing 😭😭😭😭 Like this is how @Beyonce is making our black generation feel.

Just filled with pride, the joy and the beauty of being Black 💕 pic.twitter.com/aIfQIxM4eC — Rea Brock Akil Ж 👑 (@ReaKingK) August 2, 2020

Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, gave a shout out to Rea and Tshepang in an Instagram post, and then followed it up with another post, confirming that Beyoncé had reached out to Rea via phone.

Wrote Knowles on Instagram: “I posted A little girl crying soo hard after seeing ‘Black Is King’ and saying it was so beautiful!” she wrote in the new post. “Beyoncé called her and talked to her! She was so happy! This movie of videos, especially ‘Brown Skin Girl’ touched so many girls, and women as well!!! I was so happy she called her in Africa without me asking her.”

Rea posted about the surprise phone call on Twitter, saying that she couldn’t reveal much about the conversation because “NDA is a real thing” but that Beyoncé called her via WhatsApp and wanted her to tell her niece “how gorgeous she is and tell her quote ‘You are my gift’”. She said that she has a video of the call, but will not be sharing it with the public.

I really spoke to Beyonce 😭 pic.twitter.com/yFTneuExxO — Rea Brock Akil Ж 👑 (@ReaKingK) August 8, 2020

NDA is a real thing 😂

But basically she just wanted to personally thank my niece for such a beautiful reaction to her love letter to Africa. She also wanted to tell her how gorgeous she is and tell her quote "You are my gift" ❤️https://t.co/vbTZ5l1Lnm — Rea Brock Akil Ж 👑 (@ReaKingK) August 8, 2020

Oh my goodness 😱 I had no idea. I hadn't even seen this. This is so crazy, it feels like a dream. But yes she did, and she said such beautiful words to her. The best take away was when she said to Tshepang (my niece) that "You are my gift". — Rea Brock Akil Ж 👑 (@ReaKingK) August 9, 2020

We all cried in thr house when she called. She is such a beautiful person, with thr most amazing heart. It baffles me that she took time out of her day to call my Tshepang 😢 A whole Beyonce Giselle Knowles Carter 😭❤️ — Rea Brock Akil Ж 👑 (@ReaKingK) August 9, 2020

Mntase a whole BEYONCÉ 😭😭😭 She called on Tshepang's older sisters birthday, and wished her a Happy birthday (best gift ever)! 🎉🎉😍 — Rea Brock Akil Ж 👑 (@ReaKingK) August 9, 2020

My Brown Skin Girl is in Brazil 😭😭😭♥️ Oh Tshepang. She's trully greatful for everyone's response. She can't believe expressing herself so honestly, has gotten her seen so far. She says thank you to #blackisking for helping her love her blackness even more. https://t.co/RFt0oW6KXX pic.twitter.com/6cOgpooaIt — Rea Brock Akil Ж 👑 (@ReaKingK) August 9, 2020

My close family and friends have seen it. But that's where it ends. — Rea Brock Akil Ж 👑 (@ReaKingK) August 9, 2020