Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Drop NSFW Video for "WAP"

Jen McDonnell

 

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion just kicked off the weekend early by dropping the music video for their new single, "WAP."

 

The NSFW video, directed by Colin Tilley, shows the duo wandering around a candy-coloured mansion that’s filled with snakes, tigers, and surprise guests.

"WAP" is expected to be the first single off Cardi B's follow-up to her Grammy-winning 2018 debut album, Invasion of Privacy. It stands for "Wet Ass P–sy," although the video uses the less explicit "Wet and Gushy". Cardi said on Instagram before the video debuted: "I wanna give you a heads up, with the music video, it's going to be the censored version of the song, because the song is so nasty that YouTube was like, 'Hold on, wait a minute, song might be too goddamn nasty. So make sure you get the real s**t on all streaming platforms."

The racy video features cameos by Normani, Kylie Jenner and female rappers Mulatto, Rosalia, Rubi Rose, and Sukihana.

"I wanted a lot of different females, not just female rappers. ... Y'all going to see it on the music video as well, from models to influencers and everything. And I really wanted the video to be very sexy, very clean, very nice, very cut," Cardi told New Music Daily on Apple Music.

"I'm like, 'These are the girls that I personally like. That I like they music. That I really feel they are going to go mainstream, to me,'" Cardi added.

Watch the video and see what people are saying about it below:

 

 

