Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Drop NSFW Video for "WAP"

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion just kicked off the weekend early by dropping the music video for their new single, "WAP."

The NSFW video, directed by Colin Tilley, shows the duo wandering around a candy-coloured mansion that’s filled with snakes, tigers, and surprise guests.

"WAP" is expected to be the first single off Cardi B's follow-up to her Grammy-winning 2018 debut album, Invasion of Privacy. It stands for "Wet Ass P–sy," although the video uses the less explicit "Wet and Gushy". Cardi said on Instagram before the video debuted: "I wanna give you a heads up, with the music video, it's going to be the censored version of the song, because the song is so nasty that YouTube was like, 'Hold on, wait a minute, song might be too goddamn nasty. So make sure you get the real s**t on all streaming platforms."

The racy video features cameos by Normani, Kylie Jenner and female rappers Mulatto, Rosalia, Rubi Rose, and Sukihana.

"I wanted a lot of different females, not just female rappers. ... Y'all going to see it on the music video as well, from models to influencers and everything. And I really wanted the video to be very sexy, very clean, very nice, very cut," Cardi told New Music Daily on Apple Music.

"I'm like, 'These are the girls that I personally like. That I like they music. That I really feel they are going to go mainstream, to me,'" Cardi added.

Watch the video and see what people are saying about it below:

This is the summer of Badass Black girl duos. They did that. Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion slayed that! #WAP pic.twitter.com/J7cBLQDy2C — Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) August 7, 2020

FUCKING SHIT @iamcardib and @theestallion just baptized me with #WAP 🧡🤍🤪 I’ll never be the same — JoJo. (@iamjojo) August 7, 2020

I enjoyed the WAP video. Bright and colorful and wholesome. Educational. But why the Kylie Jenner interlude? No one asked for that. — roxane gay (@rgay) August 7, 2020

Y'all annoying son LOL pic.twitter.com/4ACVVYTT0o — Jedi ThotMaster John Wick 🇹🇹🇩🇴 (@ThotOfGotham) August 7, 2020

Cardi b and Megan doing the splits in that video just told me I need to stretch and do better 😂😂😂 — Shayla (@MakeupShayla) August 7, 2020

The way I know all of our faces collectively dropped when Kylie walked her literal appropriated ass in this WAP video 🥴 — Black BEEN King (@SylviaObell) August 7, 2020

Cardi B and Megan looked so good in the new video for #WAP. The visuals were great. Cardi’s videos don’t miss. — TONI TONE (@t0nit0ne) August 7, 2020

Me calling the #WAP video FLAWLESS while also complaining about Kylie’s cameo pic.twitter.com/ErE8IU5qvR — Ira Madison III (@ira) August 7, 2020

WAP is a movieeeeeee. a cinematic moment. *chefs kiss* a motion picture! — Kehlani (@Kehlani) August 7, 2020

The Kylie who should've been in the video instead... https://t.co/TVxhFV18hG — LaToya Ferguson (@lafergs) August 7, 2020

I really love watching Black women in Hip Hop shine and take back so much. Loving the lack of men. Loving the feminism. Just adoring such. Imagine if the world was a women rap music video? — kenya hunter (@KenyaTheHunter) August 7, 2020

Just thinking about how if this video dropped 6 months ago I would have been entranced with it and unable to explain why. Spoiler: it is because I am gay. — 🎓Cate Young (@battymamzelle) August 7, 2020

Literally everyone when Cardi b and Megan thee stallion put Normani in the #WAP video pic.twitter.com/ReGO2XoaFQ — Dwayne💕 (@Dwayneh52) August 7, 2020