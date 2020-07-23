Taylor Swift Announces Surprise Album, Which Drops Tonight

Maybe 2020 isn’t a complete garbage fire after all? On Thursday morning, Taylor Swift unexpectedly announced that she will be dropping her eighth studio album at midnight.

Swift made the announcement with a series of moody black and white photos on Instagram, writing “Most of the things I had planned this summer didn’t end up happening, but there is something I hadn’t planned on that DID happen … Before this year, I probably would’ve overthought when to release this music at the ‘perfect time,’ but the times we’re living in keep reminding me that nothing is guaranteed. My gut is telling me that if you make something you love, you should just put it out into the world. That’s the side of uncertainty I can get on board with."

Titled folklore, the 16-track album was created while Swift was in isolation, though she managed to collaborate remotely with The National’s Aaron Dessner, Bon Iver, William Bowery and Jack Antonoff. Swift said Dessner co-wrote or produced 11 of the 16 tracks, and Bon Iver co-wrote and sings on one called “Exile”.

On Twitter, Dessner praised Swift, calling her "one of the most talented, hardworking and deeply caring artists I've ever encountered."

This evening before the album’s release, Swift plans to release a video for the album’s single “Cardigan,” which she wrote and directed. She said on Instagram: “The entire shoot was overseen by a medical inspector, everyone wore masks, stayed away from each other, and I even did my own hair, makeup, and styling.”

In honour of it being her eighth studio album, Swift is releasing eight deluxe CDs and eight deluxe vinyl editions with unique covers and photos, available for 1 week on her website.

Here is the tracklist for folklore:

"The 1" "Cardigan" "The Last Great American Dynasty" "Exile" (feat. Bon Iver) "My Tears Ricochet" "Mirrorball" "Seven" "August" "This Is Me Trying" "Illicit Affairs" "Invisible String" "Mad Woman" "Epiphany" "Betty" "Peace" "Hoax"

Bonus track:

"The Lakes"