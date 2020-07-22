Kim Kardashian Pleads for “Compassion and Empathy” When Discussing Kanye West

Kim Kardashian has opened up about her husband’s mental health for the first time in a series of Instagram Story posts.

The reality star addressed hubby Kanye West’s bipolar disorder diagnosis in the wake of a series of disturbing tweets West posted late Monday, as well as his tearful appearance at a presidential campaign event in South Carolina on Sunday.

The 39-year-old reality star took to Instagram to address his behaviour, as well as the media coverage surrounding him.

Kim Kardashian’s statement just posted to her Instagram stories is well worth reading. pic.twitter.com/XV9mIZvTlt — claudia irizarry aponte (@clauirizarry) July 22, 2020

“As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand. I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health,” she wrote.

“Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor,” Kardashian continued. “People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try."

“I understand Kanye is subject to criticism because he is a public figure and his actions at times can cause strong opinions and emotions. He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressures of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar disorder. Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words some times do not align with his intentions," she wrote.

“Living with bi-polar disorder does not diminish or invalidate his dreams and his creative ideas, no matter how big or unobtainable they may feel to some. That is part of his genius and as we have all witnessed, many of his big dreams have come true.”

“We as a society talk about giving grace to the issue of mental health as a whole, however we should also give it to the individuals who are living with it in times when they need it the most,” she said. “I kindly ask that the media and public give us the compassion and empathy that is needed so that we can get through this. With Love and Gratitude, Kim Kardashian West”

Stars and fans took to social media to show their support following Kardashian’s post:

Using her voice! This will help a lot of people suffering thank you @KimKardashian 🙏🏼❤️ https://t.co/6aaN7EZ3Kd — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) July 22, 2020

No jokes right now. I have dedicated my career to offering education and insight about bipolar disorder and I’m so disturbed by what I’m seeing. Personal opinions about someone aside, a manic episode isnt a joke. If you can’t offer understanding or sympathy, offer your silence. — h (@halsey) July 21, 2020

A lot of people you know probably have bipolar disorder and you aren’t aware of it. Taking this opportunity to make offensive remarks and villify people with mental illnesses is really not the way to go...this is the exact triggering shit that causes people to keep quiet about it — h (@halsey) July 21, 2020

you can hate someone’s actions or opinions without contributing to stigma that damages an entire community of sometimes vulnerable people all for a couple of laughs. — h (@halsey) July 21, 2020

If you wanna think someone is an asshole, go ahead. Lots of people with mental illnesses are great. Lots of them are assholes. Because they are people. With nuanced personalities. But making jokes specifically targeted towards bipolar hurts more than the 1 person ur angry with. — h (@halsey) July 21, 2020

Sincerely, Human Being with a Decade Long Bipolar Diagnosis. — h (@halsey) July 21, 2020

Here’s the thing, everyone has something they have to get over. Everyone. We are all still responsible for our actions & must deal w/ the consequences. I wish them all well but his ill-conceived presidential run can do real harm to our nation & the world. I’m focused on that. https://t.co/1MLiInYx8t — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) July 22, 2020

It’s very difficult times for us all (Re: COVID-19). My man Kanye seems to be going through a breakdown at this time. This is the nature of mental health. He needs professional help, family support, our empathy and prayers. With all these, he will surely bounce back. Shalom! 🙏🏽 — The Catalyst® (@lanreolusola) July 22, 2020

It's critical that we erase the stigma of any mental health challenge. Everyone concerned about mental health appreciates @KimKardashian 's post about her husband Kanye West. We must be supportive and not judgemental. https://t.co/eePEq4iJ3L — kathy ireland (@kathyireland) July 22, 2020

Most of the judgement has actually been about the people who love him or are paid to enable him. Hopefully some will get him the care he's obviously crying out for. "Kim Kardashian West asks for ‘compassion and empathy’ for Kanye West in new statement" https://t.co/JtznHo5boA — Willie Garson (@WillieGarson) July 22, 2020