Glee Cast Mourns Naya Rivera

As officials confirmed the body they pulled from Lake Piru on Monday was that of missing actress star Naya Rivera, her Glee costars and other celebs took to social media to mourn the loss.

About an hour before Ventura County Sheriffs confirmed Rivera’s death during a press conference, members of the Glee cast (including Heather Morris) were spotted holding hands near the lake.

This photo of the cast of #Glee gathering together at Lake Piru today where #NayaRivera’s body was found is incredibly powerful — especially when you consider today is the 7 year anniversary of Cory Monteith’s death. I’m a mess. pic.twitter.com/RhY9hUb78E — Dave Quinn (@NineDaves) July 13, 2020

Officials confirmed that Rivera, who was reported missing after she and her four-year-old son rented a boat on July 8, was the victim of drowning. No foul play is suspected. Her son, who was found safely alone on the boat, said that after they went swimming, he was “helped onto the boat by Naya. He told investigators he looked back and saw her disappear under the surface of the water…We believe that she mustered enough energy to get her son back on the boat, but not enough to save herself.”

The news comes on the anniversary of the death of Glee star Cory Monteith, who passed away in 2013 of a drug overdose.

Glee's Jane Lynch, Chris Colfer and Jenna Ushkowitz are among those paying tribute to the 33-year-old actress on social media.

Rest sweet, Naya. What a force you were. Love and peace to your family. — Jane Lynch (@janemarielynch) July 13, 2020

Thank you for what you gave the world. I love you. pic.twitter.com/CFNmwgtSva — Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth) July 13, 2020

Now more than ever we must lift her family and friends up especially Josey! My heart is sent to them... Josey you are truly loved by every single person who loves your mommy! I love you Naya! — Alex Newell (@thealexnewell) July 13, 2020

💔 — iqbal theba (@iqbaltheba) July 13, 2020

💔 Naya, you will be missed so much. 😞 — Josh Sussman (@JoshSussman) July 13, 2020

💔😭😭💔😭💔😭💔😭💔😭 — Max Adler (@Mr_Max_Adler) July 13, 2020

So much grief today. Grateful for our love and connection. Holding everyone tight. Family for lifetimes. — Vanessa Lengies (@littlelengies) July 13, 2020

I had the opportunity to work with the one and only #nayarivera. So much talent. Deeply saddened and touched. Please, let her have peace, Lord. 💔💔💔 — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) July 13, 2020

Prayers for Naya Rivera's family. Man....can we have a "Do Over " of 2020. The loss is too much 💔💔🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/63iNdRikv5 — Viola Davis (@violadavis) July 13, 2020

I spent one night out with Naya Rivera and the way her face lit up talking about her son. Can’t stop thinking about it. Fuck this fucking year. — sam greisman (@SAMGREIS) July 13, 2020

It feels strange to cry and mourn the loss of someone you never knew. But I grew up watching Glee- and Naya Rivera was such a beautiful talent. My heart breaks for her son.

Hold on tight to your people right now, if you’re lucky enough to be near them 💔 — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) July 13, 2020

RIP sweet naya — Ashley Benson (@AshBenzo) July 13, 2020