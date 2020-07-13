Glee Cast Mourns Naya Rivera

As officials confirmed the body they pulled from Lake Piru on Monday was that of missing actress star Naya Rivera, her Glee costars and other celebs took to social media to mourn the loss.
About an hour before Ventura County Sheriffs confirmed Rivera’s death during a press conference, members of the Glee cast (including Heather Morris) were spotted holding hands near the lake.
This photo of the cast of #Glee gathering together at Lake Piru today where #NayaRivera’s body was found is incredibly powerful — especially when you consider today is the 7 year anniversary of Cory Monteith’s death. I’m a mess. pic.twitter.com/RhY9hUb78E
— Dave Quinn (@NineDaves) July 13, 2020
Officials confirmed that Rivera, who was reported missing after she and her four-year-old son rented a boat on July 8, was the victim of drowning. No foul play is suspected. Her son, who was found safely alone on the boat, said that after they went swimming, he was “helped onto the boat by Naya. He told investigators he looked back and saw her disappear under the surface of the water…We believe that she mustered enough energy to get her son back on the boat, but not enough to save herself.”
The news comes on the anniversary of the death of Glee star Cory Monteith, who passed away in 2013 of a drug overdose.
Glee's Jane Lynch, Chris Colfer and Jenna Ushkowitz are among those paying tribute to the 33-year-old actress on social media.
Rest sweet, Naya. What a force you were. Love and peace to your family.
— Jane Lynch (@janemarielynch) July 13, 2020
How can you convey all your love and respect for someone in one post? How can you summarize a decade of friendship and laughter with words alone? If you were friends with Naya Rivera, you simply can’t. Her brilliance and humor were unmatched. Her beauty and talent were otherworldly. She spoke truth to power with poise and fearlessness. She could turn a bad day into a great day with a single remark. She inspired and uplifted people without even trying. Being close to her was both a badge of honor and a suit of armor. Naya was truly one of a kind, and she always will be. 💔 Sending all my love to her wonderful family and her beautiful son.
There are no words and yet so many things I want to say, I don't believe I'll ever be able to articulate exactly what I feel but... Naya, you were a ⚡️ force and everyone who got to be around you knew it and felt the light and joy you exuded when you walked into a room. You shined on stage and screen and radiated with love behind closed doors. I was lucky enough to share so many laughs, martinis and secrets with you. I can not believe I took for granted that you'd always be here. Our friendship went in waves as life happens and we grow, so I will not look back and regret but know I love you and promise to help the legacy of your talent, humor, light and loyalty live on. You are so loved. You deserved the world and we will make sure Josey and your family feel that everyday. I miss you already.
Thank you for what you gave the world. I love you. pic.twitter.com/CFNmwgtSva
— Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth) July 13, 2020
My heart is broken.. I truly had soo much fun filming this little segment... we both clearly didn’t wanna be there but made the most of it! Naya was truly a star.. one day as I was coming out of hair and make up I saw her sitting at base camp and she said “Alex... when you go on tour can you please say ‘everybody say heeeyy Ms. Newell’’ just for me!” I said absolutely we laughed and had a short little convo about life and music.. I’ll cherish that moment for ever!! I watched her preform with such power, brilliance, and honesty.. While being a light as a person! The love she had for her family and friends was always clear! She will truly be missed! Josey you are loved by all the people who love your mother! My thoughts and prayers are with her family! Rest Sweet Angel..
Now more than ever we must lift her family and friends up especially Josey! My heart is sent to them... Josey you are truly loved by every single person who loves your mommy! I love you Naya!
— Alex Newell (@thealexnewell) July 13, 2020
Naya was insanely talented, breathtakingly gorgeous, and one of the wittiest people I’ve ever met, but the legacy she left behind for me is her kindness. I joined the cast of Glee in the third season and as the newcomer, I was intimidated and terrified. The cast was already such a tight-knit group who had been working incredibly hard together for over three years to make it a hit show and I never expected any of them to have time for me. To my surprise, Naya, one of the most beloved by the rest of the cast (and the entire world), showed me instant warmth and kindness. She invited me to parties and gatherings and was always there to give advice. She was a superstar who had nothing to gain from being kind to the new girl, but she was and that changed this new girl’s entire experience on that show. I will forever be grateful to that beautiful human. My heart goes out to her family and her sweet boy. ❤️
💔
— iqbal theba (@iqbaltheba) July 13, 2020
💔 Naya, you will be missed so much. 😞
— Josh Sussman (@JoshSussman) July 13, 2020
💔😭😭💔😭💔😭💔😭💔😭
— Max Adler (@Mr_Max_Adler) July 13, 2020
So much grief today. Grateful for our love and connection. Holding everyone tight. Family for lifetimes.
— Vanessa Lengies (@littlelengies) July 13, 2020
I had the opportunity to work with the one and only #nayarivera. So much talent. Deeply saddened and touched. Please, let her have peace, Lord. 💔💔💔
— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) July 13, 2020
Prayers for Naya Rivera's family. Man....can we have a "Do Over " of 2020. The loss is too much 💔💔🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/63iNdRikv5
— Viola Davis (@violadavis) July 13, 2020
I spent one night out with Naya Rivera and the way her face lit up talking about her son. Can’t stop thinking about it. Fuck this fucking year.
— sam greisman (@SAMGREIS) July 13, 2020
It feels strange to cry and mourn the loss of someone you never knew. But I grew up watching Glee- and Naya Rivera was such a beautiful talent. My heart breaks for her son.
Hold on tight to your people right now, if you’re lucky enough to be near them 💔
— Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) July 13, 2020
RIP sweet naya
— Ashley Benson (@AshBenzo) July 13, 2020
This is absolutely heartbreaking. Sending love and holding space for her son and loved ones. https://t.co/7RkKnj4xU7
— Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) July 13, 2020
— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) July 13, 2020