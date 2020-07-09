Glee star Naya Rivera Missing, Presumed Drowned

Glee star Naya Rivera is missing after she rented a boat with her four-year-old son on Lake Piru in Southern California, about 60 miles north of Los Angeles.

The 33-year-old actress rented a boat on the lake around 1 p.m. on Wednesday and had an afternoon of swimming with her son, who was the last to see her before she went missing, said Ventura County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Eric Buschow, reports the LA Times.

Rivera, best known for playing cheerleader Santana on Glee, rented a pontoon boat. According to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, another boater saw the pontoon drifting on the water around 4 p.m. and found her son sleeping on the boat alone. They contacted officials, who launched a search for the actress using helicopters, drones and dive teams. The search is expected to resume this morning.

Rivera’s son told authorities that they had been swimming together and she didn’t get back on the boat, reports CBS. Her son was wearing a life vest, but the adult-sized one was found on the boat. The boy is said to be reunited with family. Rivera and the boy's father, Ryan Dorsey, divorced in 2018 and share custody.

“We’re going on the belief that she did go in the water and we have not been able to locate her. So this may well be a case of drowning,” Buschow told reporters.

Earlier this week, Rivera shared a photo with her son on Twitter, captioning it “just the two of us.”

Beyond Glee, Rivera also starred in Devious Maids and is currently on the show Step Up: High Water.

In the years after the show’s end, multiple Glee cast members have faced tragic fates. Cory Monteith died in 2013 from a drug overdose, and Mark Salling killed himself in 2018 after pleading guilty to child pornography charges.

Rivera's costars and friends have taken to social media to express their hope of finding her safe:

