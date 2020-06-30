Kim Kardashian: Billionaire Cowgirl

Forbes recently stripped Kylie Jenner of her billionaire status – but there’s still a big money-maker in the family. Kim Kardashian-West just sold a 20% stake in her beauty brand to cosmetics giant Coty, growing her net worth to nearly $1 billion.

According to Forbes, Kardashian-West is now worth around $900 million, thanks to the $200 million deal with Coty for a stake in her beauty business KKW, as well as her earnings from her shapewear brand Skims and her mobile app.

Her hubby Kanye West celebrated the news with a congratulatory tweet – accompanied by a photo of vegetables, for some reason.

I am so proud of my beautiful wife Kim Kardashian West for officially becoming a billionaire You’ve weathered the craziest storms and now God is shining on you and our family So blessed this is still life

So I made you this still life We love you so much pic.twitter.com/Vvtgzodnah — ye (@kanyewest) June 30, 2020

So how does a newly minted billionaire celebrate? With horses, apparently.

Kardashian-West shared photos from daughter North’s 7th birthday, which the fam celebrated on their $14 million ranch in Wyoming. North and her friends enjoyed a day of horseback riding, go-carting, and eating a cake in the shape of a cowboy hat.

The proud mom also posted photos of North’s new horse, and said they now have 14 Friesian horses on the ranch.