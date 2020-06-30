Kim Kardashian: Billionaire Cowgirl

Forbes recently stripped Kylie Jenner of her billionaire status – but there’s still a big money-maker in the family. Kim Kardashian-West just sold a 20% stake in her beauty brand to cosmetics giant Coty, growing her net worth to nearly $1 billion.
According to Forbes, Kardashian-West is now worth around $900 million, thanks to the $200 million deal with Coty for a stake in her beauty business KKW, as well as her earnings from her shapewear brand Skims and her mobile app.
Her hubby Kanye West celebrated the news with a congratulatory tweet – accompanied by a photo of vegetables, for some reason.
I am so proud of my beautiful wife Kim Kardashian West for officially becoming a billionaire
You’ve weathered the craziest storms and now God is shining on you and our family
So blessed this is still life
So I made you this still life
We love you so much pic.twitter.com/Vvtgzodnah
— ye (@kanyewest) June 30, 2020
So how does a newly minted billionaire celebrate? With horses, apparently.
Kardashian-West shared photos from daughter North’s 7th birthday, which the fam celebrated on their $14 million ranch in Wyoming. North and her friends enjoyed a day of horseback riding, go-carting, and eating a cake in the shape of a cowboy hat.
The proud mom also posted photos of North’s new horse, and said they now have 14 Friesian horses on the ranch.
Meet North’s Freesian horse. We have 14 gorgeous Freesians on the ranch. pic.twitter.com/TO87I25YKJ
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 29, 2020