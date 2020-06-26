Kanye West Partners with Gap for New Clothing Line

Kanye West sure knows how to keep us guessing. Whenever we think he’s going to zig, he zags (and by “zags,” we mean he praises Trump, creates his own church service, or donates millions of dollars to the families of victims of police brutality).

West’s latest unexpected move is his surprise announcement that he’s signed a 10-year deal with Gap. Developed by Yeezy design studio, with West acting as creative director, the new line will be called "Yeezy Gap" and promises to deliver "modern, elevated basics for men, women, and kids at accessible price points." His beloved Yeezy sneakers will not be part of the collection.

West’s wife, Kim Kardashian, also tweeted about the collab, saying, “If anyone knows Kanye they know how much the Gap and Yeezy means to him so this partnership is his dream come true! I am so proud of him. You guys are going to love what they have in store for everyone!”

Following the announcement on Friday morning, Gap’s stock prices soared, with shares increasing 42% -- its largest one-day gain on record.

West has a long history with the clothing chain. He actually worked in a Gap store as a teen when he grew up in Chicago. In 2015, he told Style.com: "One of my dreams was to be the head creative director of the Gap. I'd like to be the Steve Jobs of the Gap ... [I want] full Hedi Slimane creative control of the Gap."

Yeezy Gap is expected to appear in stores and online in the first half of 2021.