Is Your Favourite TV Show Cancelled?

This is usually around the time when television networks tell us which shows will be coming back for new seasons in the fall – and which are being sent to the TV graveyard. But with COVID-19 halting upfront presentations and disrupting production indefinitely, schedules are in flux and a traditional fall TV season seems increasingly unlikely. Still, broadcast networks and streaming services continue to announce which shows are cancelled and which shows will return as soon as TV is being filmed again – whenever that may be.
Find out which TV series have made the cut for another season, which are floating up to the small screen in the sky, and which are stuck in limbo:
ABC:
Renewed:
A Million Little Things
American Housewife
American Idol
black-ish
The Conners
For Life
The Goldbergs
The Good Doctor
Grey’s Anatomy
mixed-ish
The Rookie
Station 19
Stumptown
Cancelled/Ending:
The Baker & The Beauty
Bless This Mess
Emergence
Fresh Off the Boat
How to Get Away With Murder
Kids Say the Darndest Things
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Modern Family
Reef Break
Schooled
Single Parents
FOX:
Renewed:
9-1-1
9-1-1: Lone Star
Bless the Harts
Bob’s Burgers
Duncanville
Family Guy
Last Man Standing
Prodigal Son
The Resident
The Simpsons
Cancelled/Ending:
Almost Family
BH90210
COPS
Deputy
Empire
Outmatched
NBC:
Renewed:
The Blacklist
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Chicago Fire
Chicago Med
Chicago P.D
Good Girls
Manifest
New Amsterdam
Superstore
This Is Us
Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
Cancelled/Ending:
Blindspot
Bluff City Law
Council of Dads
The Good Place
The InBetween
Indebted
Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector
Perfect Harmony
Sunnyside
Will & Grace
The CW:
Renewed:
All American
Batwoman
Black Lightning
Charmed
DC’S Legends of Tomorrow
Dynasty
The Flash
In the Dark
Legacies
Nancy Drew
Riverdale
Roswell, New Mexico
Supergirl
(All returning shows are being held until January 2021 except Supernatural, which is scheduled to finish its run in fall 2020)
Cancelled/Ending:
Arrow
Katy Keene
Supernatural
The 100
CBS:
Renewed:
All Rise
Blood & Treasure
Blue Bloods
Bob Hearts Abishola
Bull
Evil
FBI
FBI: Most Wanted
MacGyver
Magnum P.I.,
Mom
NCIS
NCIS: Los Angeles
NCIS: New Orleans
The Neighborhood
SEAL Team
S.W.A.T.
Young Sheldon
The Unicorn
Cancelled/Ending:
Broke
Carol’s Second Act
Criminal Minds
God Friended Me
Hawaii Five-0
Madam Secretary
Man With a Plan
Tommy
Amazon:
Renewed:
Absentia
The Boys
Carnival Row
The Expanse
Goliath
Hanna
Homecoming
Jack Ryan
Lord of the Rings
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Modern Love
Undone
Upload
Netflix:
Renewed:
3%
13 Reasaons Why
Alexa and Katie
After Life
Aggretsuko
Another Life
Atypical
Big Mouth
Black Summer
Bonding
Cable Girls
Castlevania
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
The Circle
The Crown
Dark
Dating Around
Dear White People
Derry Girls
Disenchantment
Elite
F Is for Family
Family Business
Family Reunion
Fuller House
GLOW
Grace and Frankie
Green Eggs and Ham
The Haunting
I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson
Kingdom
Locke & Key
Lost in Space
Love, Death and Robots
Love Is Blind
Mr. Iglesias
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman
The Order
Ozark
Paradise P.D
The Politician
Queer Eye
The Rain
Raising Dion
Russian Doll
Sex Education
Somebody Feed Phil
Special
Stranger Things
The Toys That Made Us
Trinkets
The Umbrella Academy
Virgin River
The Witcher
You
Cancelled:
AJ and the Queen
Anne with an E
Astronomy Club
Daybreak
Insatiable
Marianne
Messiah
Mortel
Mystery Science Theatre 3000
Next in Fashion
No Good Nick
The OA
October Faction
Osmosis
Soundtrack
Spinning Out
Turn Up Charlie
V Wars