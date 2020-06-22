Justin Bieber, Riverdale Cast Deny Sexual Assault Allegations

Two Twitter accounts accused Justin Bieber of sexual assault over the weekend. The Canadian singer has responded to one of them, denying the allegations and threatening legal action.

The allegation, which came from an anonymous account that was removed by Twitter after Bieber responded to it, is by a woman identified as “Danielle” who claims the singer assaulted at the Four Season in Austin, Texas, on March 9, 2014.

The accusation set off a string of replies by Bieber, who says he was in Austin for SXSW during that time, but that he and then-girlfriend Selena Gomez did not stay at the Four Seasons, and had instead booked an AirBnB under the name “Mike Lowery.” He then says Gomez left on March 10 and he and his friends moved to the Westin. Bieber says he reached out to the management at Four Seasons to confirm he didn’t stay there, and invited the press to do the same.

Bieber added, “Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed. However this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with twitter and authorities to take legal action.”

A second woman, who identified herself as “Kadi,” also took to Twitter this weekend to accuse Bieber of sexual assault. She wrote, “I believe Danielle. I am a victim of sexual assault by Justin Bieber too.” She claims the alleged incident took place in May 2015 in New York City. Bieber has not yet addressed her allegations.

 

Meanwhile, the cast of Riverdale is also facing accusations of sexual assault from anonymous Twitter users. Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart have denied the accusations. Vanessa Morgan and KJ Apa were also named.

It began when a Twitter user with the handle @Victori66680029 posted four tweets accusing Sprouse of sexual assault at a 2013 party. Other anonymous Twitter users began to post accusations against Sprouse, Reinhart, Morgan and Apa. One of those accounts later tweeted, "Do you see how easy it is to lie and you guys will believe it? Vanessa Morgan and Kj Apa didn’t do jack s–t. You will believe anything."

 

The allegations comes just days after actor Ansel Elgort was accused of a similar crime, and multiple allegations against comedian Chris D'Elia surfaced.

