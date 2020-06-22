Justin Bieber, Riverdale Cast Deny Sexual Assault Allegations

Two Twitter accounts accused Justin Bieber of sexual assault over the weekend. The Canadian singer has responded to one of them, denying the allegations and threatening legal action.

The allegation, which came from an anonymous account that was removed by Twitter after Bieber responded to it, is by a woman identified as “Danielle” who claims the singer assaulted at the Four Season in Austin, Texas, on March 9, 2014.

The accusation set off a string of replies by Bieber, who says he was in Austin for SXSW during that time, but that he and then-girlfriend Selena Gomez did not stay at the Four Seasons, and had instead booked an AirBnB under the name “Mike Lowery.” He then says Gomez left on March 10 and he and his friends moved to the Westin. Bieber says he reached out to the management at Four Seasons to confirm he didn’t stay there, and invited the press to do the same.

Bieber added, “Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed. However this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with twitter and authorities to take legal action.”

A second woman, who identified herself as “Kadi,” also took to Twitter this weekend to accuse Bieber of sexual assault. She wrote, “I believe Danielle. I am a victim of sexual assault by Justin Bieber too.” She claims the alleged incident took place in May 2015 in New York City. Bieber has not yet addressed her allegations.

I don’t normally address things as I have dealt with random accusations my entire career but after talking with my wife and team I have decided to speak up on an issue tonight. — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

Rumors are rumors but sexual abuse is something I don’t take lightly. I wanted to speak out right away but out of respect to so many victims who deal with these issues daily I wanted to make sure I gathered the facts before I made any statement. — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

In the past 24 hours a new Twitter appeared that told a story of myself involved with sexual abuse on March 9, 2014 in Austin Texas at the Four seasons hotel. I want to be clear. There is no truth to this story. In fact as I will soon show I was never present at that location. — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

As her story told I did surprise a crowd in Austin at Sxsw where I appeared on stage with my then assistant side stage and sang a few songs. What this person did not know was that I attended that show with my then gf Selena Gomez — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

This article from 2014 talks about Selena being there with me. https://t.co/Jr2AE0brY2 — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

These photos clearly show me on stage with my assistant sidestage and the other with both of us in the streets of Austin afterwards on March 9 2014 pic.twitter.com/WlC6KAvJOZ — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

Here is article that shows we didn’t arrive in Austin that night from Selena’s show in Houston until late in the night. https://t.co/BsxCoMasqa — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

The other reason this story might say I was staying at the four seasons was because a tweet from 2014 on March 10th not the the 9th says they saw me there . This is that tweet pic.twitter.com/piTHxjajvi — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

However I never stayed at the four seasons on the 9th or the 10th. This person put another tweet up earlier saying they saw me at the restaurant the following night not the hotel pic.twitter.com/K4WHNRlC6k — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

Furthermore I stayed with Selena and our friends at an airbnb on the 9th and on the 10th stayed at a Westin because our hotel reservation at LÀ Quinta and not the four seasons was messed up. Here are the receipts for the hotel on the 10th pic.twitter.com/hLNHnvJ6XS — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

We have also confirmed with the Four Seasons regional manager that I was never on property on the 9th of March 2014 and never a guest on the 9th or the 10th and I welcome all press to inquire with them if needed or wanted. — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

The Pics I showed of me and Selena march 9 in Austin should make it clear that we were together that night and went from the venue to our Airbnb and never went to the four seasons. This is our airbnb receipt where we crashed with our friends pic.twitter.com/4ZDIqjeCIQ — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

On march 10th selena left for work and I stayed at the Westin as the receipts clearly showed with my friends nick and john before I left town. Once again not at the four seasons. We booked it for a couple days to stay for the defjam show but I bailed on the 11th to head back home pic.twitter.com/Ku15SCYz91 — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

I won’t be using mike lowery anymore as an alias — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed. However this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with twitter and authorities to take legal action. — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

Meanwhile, the cast of Riverdale is also facing accusations of sexual assault from anonymous Twitter users. Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart have denied the accusations. Vanessa Morgan and KJ Apa were also named.

It began when a Twitter user with the handle @Victori66680029 posted four tweets accusing Sprouse of sexual assault at a 2013 party. Other anonymous Twitter users began to post accusations against Sprouse, Reinhart, Morgan and Apa. One of those accounts later tweeted, "Do you see how easy it is to lie and you guys will believe it? Vanessa Morgan and Kj Apa didn’t do jack s–t. You will believe anything."

False accusations do tremendous damage to victims of actual assault. Furthermore, I would never seek to silence anybody. I encourage that people look into the accusations themselves, as the events detailed were factually untrue. 2 — Cole M. Sprouse (@colesprouse) June 22, 2020

This seems to be the latest claim in a series of incidents seeking to baselessly cancel my cast mates and me. — Cole M. Sprouse (@colesprouse) June 22, 2020

We are looking into taking legal action. This kind of sick behavior only harms true survivors. This was incredibly triggering for me and scary because I’ve always supported survivors and believed them. — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) June 22, 2020

I hope and pray that this does not discourage real survivors from speaking out about their experiences. — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) June 22, 2020

The allegations comes just days after actor Ansel Elgort was accused of a similar crime, and multiple allegations against comedian Chris D'Elia surfaced.