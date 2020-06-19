Ansel Elgort Accused of Racism, Assault

Ansel Elgort is trending today – for all the wrong reasons. The “#anselisoverparty” hashtag began circulating Friday in response to an Instagram post which appears to accuse the Fault In Our Stars actor of bullying a fellow student with the use of a racial slur when he was in high school.

The Instagram account @BlackatLaguardia, which accepts posts submitted anonymously by former and present students at New York City's LaGuardia High School of Music & Art, posted "Once I was in class and we were learning about the Niger River. Ansel (Lag's favorite) repeatedly mocked me and said 'N***** River' multiple times. Nothing was ever done about it." The post does not use the actor’s last name, but commenters were quick to point out that Elgort attended LaGuardia.

The actor has been actively posting about #BlackLivesMatter on Instagram, including posting speeches on racism from Rihanna and Killer Mike. He’s also changed his bio link to the BLM website.

As the “#anselisoverparty” hashtag started to pick up steam on Twitter Friday morning, a user named @ltsgabby posted a claim that Elgort sexually assaulted her when she had just turned 17 and he was in his 20s. She then posted a photo which appears to show the actor cuddling with a young girl, and screenshots she claims were their DMs.

Newsweek reached out to Elgort's representatives for a comment on @BlackatLaguardia’s post, but received automated responses that their office is closed for Juneteenth.