30 Rock Reunion Special To Double as NBC's Upfronts

Put down your night cheese and listen up – the 30 Rock gang is heading back to TV!

Tina Fey’s beloved sitcom, which aired its final episode in 2013, will return to the airwaves for a one-off, hour-long special. Unlike Parks & Recreation’s recent reunion special, which aired in April to raise money for Feeding America, 30 Rock’s revival will double as NBC’s upfront presentation.

Upfronts, which are typically held in May, are usually star-driven, invite-only presentations to advertisers and journalists about a TV network’s upcoming programming. The current pandemic’s restrictions on indoor gatherings has resulted in networks having to get creative this year – and NBCUniversal’s answer is to turn theirs into a remotely filmed 30 Rock reunion and air it as "a first-of-its-kind all-audience upfront event."

Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan, Jane Krakowski, Jack McBrayer and others are set to reprise their 30 Rock roles to tout the NBCUniversal shows that will air in the 2020-21 television season across its various networks. The hour-long event will air commercial-free on Thursday, July 16 at 8 p.m. on NBC, and later repeat on USA, Bravo, E!, Oxygen, SYFY, and CNBC, as well as be available to stream on NBCU’s new service Peacock.

NBC’s upcoming schedule is surprisingly stable, with its only new fall show a Law & Order spin-off called Law & Order: Organized Crime, with Christopher Meloni reprising his role as detective Elliott Stabler.

30 Rock executive producers Fey and Robert Carlock said in a joint statement: "We're all happy to have this excuse to (remotely) work together again for NBC. To quote Kenneth the Page, there are only two things we love in this world, television and everyone."

This is the kind of corporate synergy that Jack Donaghy would approve of!