Former Glee Stars Accuse Lea Michele of Racism, Harassment

Glee star Lea Michele has little to sing about today. When she tweeted a message about the death of George Floyd with the hashtag #blacklivesmatter on Monday night, costar Samantha Ware accused her of making her life “a living hell” – setting off a series of responses from other black actors who appeared on Glee.

Ware, who played Jane Howard in the musical show's last season, called out Michele’s treatment of her on the set, citing “traumatic microaggressions.”

LMAO REMEMBER WHEN YOU MADE MY FIRST TELEVISON GIG A LIVING HELL?!?! CAUSE ILL NEVER FORGET. I BELIEVE YOU TOLD EVERYONE THAT IF TOU HAD THE OPPORTUNITY YOU WOULD “SHIT IN MY WIG!” AMONGST OTHER TRAUMATIC MICROAGRESSIONS THAT MADE ME QUESTION A CAREER IN HOLLYWOOD... https://t.co/RkcaMBmtDA — SAMEYAAAAAA (@Sammie_Ware) June 2, 2020

That led other Glee alums to chime in about Michele’s alleged behavior, including Alex Newell (who played Unique and is currently starring in Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist):

Child we ain’t got not a damn thing to lie about 6 years later! pic.twitter.com/TPRlKQdGLf — Alex Newell (@thealexnewell) June 2, 2020

Drag performer Willam added:

Lea treated me so subhuman i left the set of Glee. Pass the 🍿 https://t.co/LKCHadWLqI — Willam (@willam) June 2, 2020

Dabier Snell, who appeared in one episode of Glee, then jumped in to say Michele told him he didn’t belong at a table with other cast members:

GIRL YOU WOULDNT LET ME SIT AT THE TABLE WITH THE OTHER CAST MEMBERS CAUSE “I DIDNT BELONG THERE” FUCK YOU LEA https://t.co/s4NoLdtqRs — Dabier (@OfficialDabier) June 2, 2020

Amber Riley, who played Mercedes, also posted some reaction GIFs.

Trans NYC performer Linux TheRobot recalled her time as an extra on Glee:

When we filmed this scene the entire crew was SO HAPPY. Finally got to watch her get hit by eggs for 7 hours of filming over and over and over again pic.twitter.com/7FnRJVHscZ — linux #BLACKLIVESMATTER (@linuxtherobot) June 2, 2020

Yvette Nicole Brown, who costarred with Michele in the short-lived sitcom The Mayor, added:

I felt every one of those capital letters. ✊🏾 — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) June 2, 2020

In a fan thread about Glee’s “problematic” cast members, Kevin McHale (who played Artie) only defended Chord Overstreet:

false — Kevin McHale (@druidDUDE) June 2, 2020

chord — Kevin McHale (@druidDUDE) June 2, 2020

Abigail Breslin, who starred with Michele on Scream Queens, liked some tweets that supported Ware's accusations, as did Michele's former costars on The Mayor Marcel Spears and Bernard D. Jones.

Michele, who played Rachel Berry for the entirety of Glee's six seasons, was previously accused of diva behavior in costar Naya Rivera’s memoir. She has yet to respond to these new allegations.

And that's what you missed on Glee!