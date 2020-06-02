Former Glee Stars Accuse Lea Michele of Racism, Harassment

Crédit photo: Faye Sadou/Dave Starbuck/Geisler-Fotopress/DPA/Cover Images Former Glee Stars Accuse Lea Michele of Racism, Harassment
Jen McDonnell

 

Glee star Lea Michele has little to sing about today. When she tweeted a message about the death of George Floyd with the hashtag #blacklivesmatter on Monday night, costar Samantha Ware accused her of making her life “a living hell” – setting off a series of responses from other black actors who appeared on Glee.

Ware, who played Jane Howard in the musical show's last season, called out Michele’s treatment of her on the set, citing “traumatic microaggressions.”

That led other Glee alums to chime in about Michele’s alleged behavior, including Alex Newell (who played Unique and is currently starring in Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist):

Drag performer Willam added:

Dabier Snell, who appeared in one episode of Glee, then jumped in to say Michele told him he didn’t belong at a table with other cast members:

Amber Riley, who played Mercedes, also posted some reaction GIFs.

Trans NYC performer Linux TheRobot recalled her time as an extra on Glee:

Yvette Nicole Brown, who costarred with Michele in the short-lived sitcom The Mayor, added:

In a fan thread about Glee’s “problematic” cast members, Kevin McHale (who played Artie) only defended Chord Overstreet:

Abigail Breslin, who starred with Michele on Scream Queens, liked some tweets that supported Ware's accusations, as did Michele's former costars on The Mayor Marcel Spears and Bernard D. Jones.

Michele, who played Rachel Berry for the entirety of Glee's six seasons, was previously accused of diva behavior in costar Naya Rivera’s memoir. She has yet to respond to these new allegations.

And that's what you missed on Glee!

 

 

Plus de TV

Former Glee Stars Accuse Lea Michele of Racism, Harassment Former Glee Stars Accuse Lea Michele of Racism, Harassment
Is Your Favourite TV Show Cancelled? Is Your Favourite TV Show Cancelled?
Ruby Rose Quits Batwoman; Role to be Recast Ruby Rose Quits Batwoman; Role to be Recast

Les plus populaires

Top 60 Hip-Hop Songs of the 2000s Top 60 Hip-Hop Songs of the 2000s
Redditor writes moving ending for Calvin and Hobbes, documenting the final minutes of Calvin's life Redditor writes moving ending for Calvin and Hobbes, documenting the final minutes of Calvin's life
Top 10 cutest kitten GIFs EVER! Yes, we just opened Pandora's box... Top 10 cutest kitten GIFs EVER! Yes, we just opened Pandora's box...

Psssttt ! Envoie-ça à ton ami!

PLUS DE NOUVELLES