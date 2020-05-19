Ruby Rose Quits Batwoman; Role to be Recast

Holy shocker, Batman! The CW just lost its female caped crusader.

In surprising news, actress Ruby Rose has quit Batwoman ahead of its second season. The Australian actress first debuted her Kate Kane/Batwoman character on 2018’s Arrowverse crossover before leading her own series for one season.

"I have made the very difficult decision to not return to Batwoman next season," Rose said in a statement. "This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles. I am beyond appreciative to Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Caroline Dries for not only giving me this incredible opportunity, but for welcoming me into the DC universe they have so beautifully created. Thank you Peter Roth and Mark Pedowitz and the teams at Warner Bros. and The CW who put so much into the show and always believed in me. Thank you to everyone who made season one a success – I am truly grateful."

The show has already been renewed for a second season (with its air date pushed back to January 2021 due to the pandemic), and the studio and network have committed to moving forward with another actress.

"Warner Bros. Television, The CW and Berlanti Productions thank Ruby for her contributions to the success of our first season and wish her all the best,” said Warner Bros. TV, the CW and Berlanti Productions in a joint statement. “The studio and network are firmly committed to Batwoman’s second season and long-term future, and we — along with the show’s talented creative team — look forward to sharing its new direction, including the casting of a new lead actress and member of the LGBTQ community, in the coming months."

There is no word why Rose chose to leave so early in the superhero series’ run. Rose previously talked to Buzzfeed about undergoing emergency surgery for two herniated discs that nearly left her paralyzed after sustaining an injury while filming stunts for Batwoman. (Sources tell Variety the actress’ decision to leave the show "had nothing to do with her health or injury.")

Rose, who began her career as a model, previously starred on Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black.