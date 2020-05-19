Remember the good ‘ol days, when we were allowed to touch other people? Harry Styles is reminding us of better times with his new video for “Watermelon Sugar.”

Starting with the words "This video is dedicated to touching," it features the British singer enjoying a pre-pandemic day at the beach with models. They are all eating (and posing suggestively) with slices of juicy, dripping watermelon.

The 26-year-old singer sports the same blue sunglasses he posed with in Rolling Stone, as well as a Gucci cropped sweater and scarf. The video, which dropped on Sunday, already has 10 million views on YouTube.

Ephrata, a model who appears in the video, gushed about her positive experience on the shoot with costar and fellow model Aalany McMahan on a recent Instagram Live. "The people were telling him to touch my hair and play with it and he was like, 'Wait, wait, wait, pause — can I even touch your hair? Is that even okay?'" Ephrata said. "And I was like, 'Yeah, that's so nice. That was really sweet.'"

"He was very huge on the consent," McMahan added, to which Ephrata responded: "Consent king!"

Ephrata, a model from the #WatermelonSugar music video, talking about her experience with Harry on set on her Instagram Live. (via @tickIisharry) pic.twitter.com/AmsCBXQ9vx — HSD🍉 (@hsdaily) May 18, 2020

"Watermelon Sugar" is from Styles' 2019 album Fine Line.