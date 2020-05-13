Is Your Favourite TV Show Cancelled?

This is usually around the time when television networks tell us which shows will be coming back for new seasons in the fall – and which are being sent to the TV graveyard. But with COVID-19 halting upfront presentations and disrupting production indefinitely, schedules are in flux and a traditional fall TV season seems increasingly unlikely. Still, broadcast networks and streaming services continue to announce which shows are cancelled and which shows will return as soon as TV is being filmed again – whenever that may be.

Find out which TV series have made the cut for another season, which are floating up to the small screen in the sky, and which are stuck in limbo:

ABC:

Renewed:

The Good Doctor

Grey’s Anatomy

Station 19

Cancelled/Ending:

Fresh Off the Boat

How to Get Away With Murder

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Modern Family

Reef Break

Waiting to Hear:

American Housewife

A Million Little Things

The Baker & The Beauty

black-ish

Bless This Mess

The Conners

Emergence

For Life

The Goldbergs

mixed-ish

The Rookie

Schooled

Single Parents

Stumptown

FOX:

Renewed:

9-1-1

9-1-1: Lone Star

Bless the Harts

Bob’s Burgers

Duncanville

Family Guy

The Simpsons

Cancelled/Ending:

Almost Family

BH90210

Deputy

Empire

Waiting to Hear:

Last Man Standing

Outmatched

Prodigal Son

The Resident

NBC:

Renewed:

The Blacklist

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Chicago Fire

Chicago Med

Chicago P.D

New Amsterdam

Superstore

This Is Us

Cancelled/Ending:

Blindspot

The Good Place

The InBetween

Sunnyside

Will & Grace

Waiting to Hear:

Bluff City Law

Council of Dads

Good Girls

Indebted

Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector

Manifest

Perfect Harmony,

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

The CW:

Renewed:

All American

Batwoman

Black Lightning

Charmed

DC’S Legends of Tomorrow

Dynasty

The Flash

In the Dark

Legacies

Nancy Drew

Riverdale

Roswell, New Mexico

Supergirl

Cancelled/Ending:

Arrow

Supernatural

The 100

Waiting to Hear:

Katy Keene

CBS:

Renewed:

All Rise

Blood & Treasure

Blue Bloods

Bob Hearts Abishola

Bull

Evil

FBI

FBI: Most Wanted

MacGyver

Magnum P.I.,

Mom

NCIS

NCIS: Los Angeles

NCIS: New Orleans

The Neighborhood

SEAL Team

S.W.A.T.

Young Sheldon

The Unicorn

Cancelled/Ending:

Broke

Carol’s Second Act

Criminal Minds

God Friended Me

Hawaii Five-0

Madam Secretary

Man With a Plan

Tommy

Waiting to Hear:

none

Amazon:

Renewed:

Absentia

The Boys

Carnival Row

The Expanse

Goliath

Hanna

Homecoming

Jack Ryan

Lord of the Rings

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Modern Love

Undone

Upload

Cancelled/Ending:

none

Waiting to Hear:

Making the Cut

Netflix:

Renewed:

3%

13 Reasaons Why

Alexa and Katie

After Life

Aggretsuko

Another Life

Atypical

Big Mouth

Black Summer

Bonding

Cable Girls

Castlevania

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

The Circle

The Crown

Dark

Dating Around

Dear White People

Derry Girls

Disenchantment

Elite

F Is for Family

Family Business

Family Reunion

Fuller House

GLOW

Grace and Frankie

Green Eggs and Ham

The Haunting

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson

Kingdom

Locke & Key

Lost in Space

Love, Death and Robots

Love Is Blind

Mr. Iglesias

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman

The Order

Paradise P.D

The Politician

Queer Eye

The Rain

Raising Dion

Russian Doll

Sex Education

Somebody Feed Phil

Special

Stranger Things

The Toys That Made Us

Trinkets

The Umbrella Academy

Virgin River

The Witcher

You

Cancelled:

AJ and the Queen

Anne with an E

Messiah

Mortel

Marianne

October Faction

Osmosis

Soundtrack

Spinning Out

Turn Up Charlie

V Wars