Quarantine Love is in the Air in Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande’s "Stuck With U" Video

Why make your relationship status “Instagram official” when you can make it “music video official” instead?

Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande’s new social distancing video for their duet “Stuck With U” includes a variety of appearances by celebrities and their significant others – and also confirms a few rumoured relationships.

Grande herself uses the video to go public with real estate agent Dalton Gomez. The couple, who are seen twirling around her bedroom at the end of the song, were first spotted together by TMZ in February.

Also making their public debut in the video is Demi Lovato and soap opera actor Max Ehrich. Rumours that the pair were dating began circulating in March.

Elsewhere in the video, Justin Bieber and wife Hailey wander around their property in Ontario's Lake Puslinch, Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk dance in their bathrobes, Stephen Curry and wife Ayesha enjoy a glass of wine, and Paula Abdul dances in her backyard with her dog. Other celeb appearances include Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Chance the Rapper, 2Chainz, Jaden Smith, Frankie Grande, and Michael Bublé. The video also features fans who submitted home movies of their time in isolation.

All net proceeds from the streams and sales of "Stuck with U" will be donated to First Responders Children’s Foundation to fund grants and scholarships for children of healthcare workers, emergency medical technicians (EMTs), paramedics, police officers and firefighters serving at the front lines during the global pandemic. That means you can help support families in need by listening, watching, and sharing on the platform of your choice: https://stuckwithu.lnk.to/agjbPV.

You can also donate directly here https://1strcf.org.