Drake Drops Surprise Mixtape, Announces New Album

Drake may be stuck inside is home in Toronto, but he’s still getting stuff done.

The Canadian superstar dropped a mixtape Thursday at midnight. Titled Dark Lane Demo Tapes, the 14-track surprise was paired with the announcement of his sixth studio album, which is expected to drop this summer.

Drake teased the mixtape on Thursday afternoon with an Instagram post, writing “My brothers @oliverelkhatib @ovonoel put together alot of the songs people have been asking for (some leaks and some joints from SoundCloud and some new vibes) DARK LANE DEMO TAPES out everywhere at midnight…also my 6th STUDIO ALBUM DROPPING SUMMER 2020!!! Lucky number 6 😈 soon fwd”

The mixtape includes some songs we’ve already heard, include his current hit single “Tootsie Slide” and "Oprah's Bank Account" featuring Lil Yachty. There’s also guest appearances from Chris Brown, Giveon, Young Thug and Playboi Carti.

It’s been a busy few weeks for Drake. He dropped his self-isolating video “Tootsie Slide”, closed Canada’s Stronger Together televised special, and became the first male artist to have debuted three songs at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 songs chart.

 

