Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Reportedly Expecting a Baby

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s on-again, off-again relationship is definitely on again – and they’re having a baby!

The 25-year-old supermodel is expecting her first child with the 27-year-old One Direction alum, according to sources close to the couple, reports TMZ and Entertainment Tonight.

A source told ET, "Gigi has kept the secret close to her family and friends for a while, as she’s only a few months along. Once Gigi and Zayn got back together at the end of last year, it was like they never skipped a beat and knew what they had was special. The couple and their families are overjoyed."

Hadid celebrated her 25th birthday last week with Malik and her sister, Bella, according to a post she shared on Instagram over the weekend. TMZ reports Malik has been staying at the Hadid family’s Pennsylvania farm during the coronavirus lockdown.

The pair began dating in 2015 after he introduced himself at a Victoria Secret's party, and split in 2018. They reconciled and split again in 2019 but reportedly reunited before the holidays. Hadid dedicated a Valentine’s Day post to Malik earlier this year with the caption, "HEY VALENTINE. Z on the farm. December 2019."