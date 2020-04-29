Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Reportedly Expecting a Baby

Jen McDonnell

 

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s on-again, off-again relationship is definitely on again – and they’re having a baby!

The 25-year-old supermodel is expecting her first child with the 27-year-old One Direction alum, according to sources close to the couple, reports TMZ and Entertainment Tonight.

A source told ET, "Gigi has kept the secret close to her family and friends for a while, as she’s only a few months along. Once Gigi and Zayn got back together at the end of last year, it was like they never skipped a beat and knew what they had was special. The couple and their families are overjoyed."

Hadid celebrated her 25th birthday last week with Malik and her sister, Bella, according to a post she shared on Instagram over the weekend. TMZ reports Malik has been staying at the Hadid family’s Pennsylvania farm during the coronavirus lockdown.

View this post on Instagram

❣️🍰

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

 

The pair began dating in 2015 after he introduced himself at a Victoria Secret's party, and split in 2018. They reconciled and split again in 2019 but reportedly reunited before the holidays. Hadid dedicated a Valentine’s Day post to Malik earlier this year with the caption, "HEY VALENTINE. Z on the farm. December 2019."

View this post on Instagram

HEY VALENTINE Z on the farm ♡ Dec 2019

A post shared by Gi’sposables 📸 (@gisposable) on

