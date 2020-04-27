Drake, Justin Bieber, Ryan Reynolds, Alessia Cara and More Prove Canada is ‘Stronger Together’

Canadian actors, musicians and public figures came together on Saturday night for a televised special to support frontline and essential workers, and to raise funds for Food Banks Canada.

The 90-minute special, titled Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble, aired simultaneously on CTV, Global, CBC, CityTV, CTV2, MTV, MUCH, CP24, TSN, iHeartRadio.ca and more, and kicked off with Sam Roberts and his family performing "We're All in This Together." Celebrities across the country participated in their homes, entertaining viewers with performances and stories, and urging them to donate to Food Banks Canada by texting COVID to 30333 to donate $5, $10, or $20 or visiting https://foodbankscanada.ca/StrongerTogether. (Donations will be accepted through these channels for the next 90 days.)

Drake closed the special from his Toronto mansion, where he revealed that he had to go to the hospital recently due to a foot injury and was impressed by “the morale, the smiles, the high spirits on everyone’s face that I got to encounter in that situation, despite everything going on. It was just incredible to see people who have to leave their families everyday and go to work amidst this crisis, as dangerous as it is, they’re really the glue holding us all together so thank you very much for that.” He also urged viewers to recognize the toll the pandemic is taking on mental health, saying "To the people who are at home right now, abiding by the rules, self-isolating…I want to urge everybody that's in their own space to find their silver lining in the times we're living through right now.”

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey sent a video from their home on Ontario's Lake Puslinch, saying "We are sending our love and our prayers out to each one of you guys and we are going to get through this together." Bieber also joined Michael Bublé, Bryan Adams, Avril Lavigne, Fefe Dobson, Sarah McLachlan, members of Walk Off The Earth and others for a rendition of "Lean on Me." The song is being released in support of the Canadian Red Cross, and Canadians can contribute to the initiative by streaming the song, viewing the official music video, or downloading the single.

We are enduring all of this as a country together.... and we are going to get through this TOGETHER. -@JustinBieber and @HaileyBieber send their LOVE to Canada, from Canada. WATCH #StrongerTogether #TousEnsemble on @CTV or here: https://t.co/oXXfzX0muJ pic.twitter.com/t1eew7QgQy — iHeartRadio Canada (@iHeartRadioCA) April 26, 2020

Other performances included Michael Buble joining the Barenaked Ladies to sing Stay Homas' "Gotta Be Patient," and Alessia Cara performing Randy Newman's "You’ve Got a Friend in Me."

There were also celebrity messages of support from the likes of Ryan Reynolds, Amy Poehler, Will Arnett, Eric McCormack, Celine Dion, Mike Meyers, Shania Twain and more.

.@EricMcCormack says, "If Canadians can brave a 3 hour production of 'Henry IV, Part 2' in the dead of a Winnipeg winter, they can do anything." 😂🇨🇦 Check all all the highlights from last night's @StrongerCanada special here: https://t.co/fra2GVxReZ #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/LxZddt2nnJ — etalk (@etalkCTV) April 27, 2020

You can stream the Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble special on Crave or at https://www.ctv.ca/Stronger-Together-Tous-Ensemble.