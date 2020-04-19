Watch Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes and More Perform in the One World: Together at Home Concert

Celebrities from across the globe came together Saturday night to lift their fans’ spirits as the world continues to cope with the coronavirus pandemic. Curated by Lady Gaga, One World: Together at Home was an all-star event that aired simultaneously across the major broadcast networks, including CBS, ABC and NBC, as well as online. Though not a traditional fundraiser, the event still managed to raise $50 million for COVID-19 relief.

The event kicked off with Gaga playing piano and singing “Smile,” and also featured Stevie Wonder performing “Lean on Me,” Kacey Musgraves performing “Rainbow,” Elton John performing “I’m Still Standing,” Lizzo performing “A Change Is Going to Come,” Keith Urban performing “Higher Love,” Jennifer Lopez performing “People,” Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes performing "What a Wonderful World," Billie Eilish and Finneas performing "Sunny," and Taylor Swift performing "Soon You'll Get Better."

Late-night hosts Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon shared the hosting duties. Interspersed throughout the at-home musical performances were celebrities giving shout-outs to health care workers, essential workers, local heroes and charities. The concert closed with Celine Dion, Andrea Bocelli, Lady Gaga, Lang Lang and John Legend coming together (remotely) to sing "The Prayer."

Watch some of the performances below: