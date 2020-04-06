Ezra Miller Appears to Choke Fan in Video

The Flash isn’t acting like a superhero these days.

In a video that first surfaced on Reddit over the weekend, Ezra Miller appears to choke a female fan who approaches the artist on the street.

The woman can be seen approaching Miller, who is set to play Barry Alan in DC Comics’ upcoming standalone film version of The Flash, and appears to be play fighting. Miller, who identifies as non-binary, can be heard saying “Did you learn it? Do you want to fight, is that the deal?” before putting their hand around her throat and pushing her against a truck before slowly bringing her to the ground. The person who appears to be taking the video can be heard saying “Whoa, bro, bro, bro” before it cuts off.

I have rewatched this video of Ezra Miller choking a woman like 50x lmfao this is y’all tone deaf cop sympathizing—style stealing narcissistic white icon? #EzraMiller pic.twitter.com/LA1PNZCIQt — Ren(aissance) (@Hood_Vampire) April 5, 2020

Though there is no context for the video, the woman appears to be shocked and gasps as she goes to the ground. It’s not clear when or where the incident took place, though the truck parked in the background appears to have an Icelandic logo on it.

The person who originally posted the video on Reddit has since deleted it, but they originally posted it with the caption “Ezra Miller has been in Iceland for several weeks. This is him freaking out after my friend jokingly asked him to fight.” In another since-deleted comment, the original poster wrote, “He was showing her his ‘scars’ from all the fights he’d been in and she said I could beat you up.”

Some fans of the artist are speculating that the incident may have been a prank or the fan was in on it. Miller, who has appeared in Justice League and The Perks of Being a Wallflower, has yet to comment on the clip.