Tom Holland Challenges Other Celebs to Shirtless Handstands

During these times of widespread social distancing and quarantine, sometimes you have to make your own fun – and challenge your friends to do the same.

Spider-Man star Tom Holland recently kicked off a viral craze when he attempted to put on a shirt while doing a handstand against a wall. He then challenged fellow actors Jake Gyllenhaal, Ryan Reynolds and Harrison Osterfield to do the same.

Gyllenhaal, who co-starred with Holland in Spider-Man: Far From Home, accomplished the challenge by putting on a t-shirt advertising NYC restaurant Russ & Daughters. He then nominated Hugh Jackman, Fifty Cent, and his sister, Maggie. His sibling quickly completed the challenge and nominated an all-female crew: actresses Sarah Silverman and Jessica Chastain, food writer Alison Roman and politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

jake gyllenhaal in a pony tail doing the challenge. thank u tom holland pic.twitter.com/HubVnCT9TX — zsasz (@sprinklesgys) April 2, 2020

Osterfield, who was Holland's assistant on the Spider-Man: Homecoming set, also completed the challenge:

HARRISON OSTERFIELD IS SO UNDERRATED pic.twitter.com/nLbiE8W6p8 — jennida ⛈ (@hesitateflicker) April 2, 2020

Ryan Reynolds was also quick to respond – though not the way Holland probably expected: