Tom Holland Challenges Other Celebs to Shirtless Handstands

Tom Holland Challenges Other Celebs to Shirtless Handstands
Jen McDonnell

 

During these times of widespread social distancing and quarantine, sometimes you have to make your own fun – and challenge your friends to do the same.

Spider-Man star Tom Holland recently kicked off a viral craze when he attempted to put on a shirt while doing a handstand against a wall. He then challenged fellow actors Jake Gyllenhaal, Ryan Reynolds and Harrison Osterfield to do the same.

 

 

Gyllenhaal, who co-starred with Holland in Spider-Man: Far From Home, accomplished the challenge by putting on a t-shirt advertising NYC restaurant Russ & Daughters. He then nominated Hugh Jackman, Fifty Cent, and his sister, Maggie. His sibling quickly completed the challenge and nominated an all-female crew: actresses Sarah Silverman and Jessica Chastain, food writer Alison Roman and politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

 

Osterfield, who was Holland's assistant on the Spider-Man: Homecoming set, also completed the challenge:

 

Ryan Reynolds was also quick to respond – though not the way Holland probably expected:

Plus de TV

Tom Holland Challenges Other Celebs to Shirtless Handstands Tom Holland Challenges Other Celebs to Shirtless Handstands
Spring TV Preview Spring TV Preview
Hollywood Is Hooked on Tiger King, Just Like Us Hollywood Is Hooked on Tiger King, Just Like Us

Les plus populaires

Top 60 Hip-Hop Songs of the 2000s Top 60 Hip-Hop Songs of the 2000s
Redditor writes moving ending for Calvin and Hobbes, documenting the final minutes of Calvin's life Redditor writes moving ending for Calvin and Hobbes, documenting the final minutes of Calvin's life
Top 10 cutest kitten GIFs EVER! Yes, we just opened Pandora's box... Top 10 cutest kitten GIFs EVER! Yes, we just opened Pandora's box...

Psssttt ! Envoie-ça à ton ami!

PLUS DE NOUVELLES