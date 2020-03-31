Spring TV Preview

The weather is getting warmer, which means this is usually the time when we step away from our screens for a bit and venture outside. But these times are anything but usual. Many of us are social distancing, self-isolating and generally trying to stay indoors as much as possible. Luckily, there’s lots of new TV to watch!

Check out the new shows dropping this April on broadcast and streaming that we’re most excited for:

Broke (April 2, CBS)

Network sitcoms are like comfort food, which might be just what we all need right now. Enter Broke, starring NCIS’ Pauley Perette as a struggling single mom whose life gets turned upside down by the unexpected arrival of her suddenly broken sister and brother-in-law (played by Natasha Leggero and Jane the Virgin's Jaime Camil).

Quibi shows (April 6)

Quibi (short for “quick bites”) is a new streaming service that is meant to be watched on your phone, with episodes clocking in at 10-minutes or less. There are a ton of shows debuting with a ton of big-name stars, but the ones we’re most excited for include Survive (starring Game of Thrones’ Sophie Turner as a woman who plans to kill herself on an airplane, which then crashes and leaves her stranded atop a snowy mountain with another survivor), Most Dangerous Game (starring Liam Hemsworth as a terminally ill man who signs up to play a dangerous 24-hour game to make money for his pregnant wife), Dummy (starring Anna Kendrick as a woman who develops a bond with her boyfriend’s sex doll), and Chrissy’s Court (in which Chrissy Teigen presides over real-life small claims cases). In Canada, the streaming platform will cost $6.99/month with ads, and $9.99/month without ads.

Run (April 12, HBO/Crave)

Fleabag and Killing Eve’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Vicky Jones come together once again for another must-see series. Merritt Wever stars as a bored suburban mother who suddenly gets a text that says “RUN” from her college boyfriend (Domhnall Gleeson). Back in the day, they had a pact that if one of them texted that and the other replied with the same word, they would both drop everything and travel across the country together. So that’s what they do.

The Baker and The Beauty (April 13, ABC)

In this new romcom, a Hollywood starlet experiences a humiliating public breakup, and rebounds with a modest baker from Miami when she sees him experience his own breakup in public. He struggles to adjust to her lifestyle and the sudden popularity her fame brings his family’s bakery. Victor Rasuk and Dynasty's Nathalie Kelley star.

Miss America (April 14, FX)

Cate Blanchett stars as the real-life polarizing conservative Phyllis Schlafly in this 9-episode series that recounts the birth of the modern women’s movement. Set in the ‘70s, the show features Schlafly butting heads with famous feminists like Gloria Steinem, Betty Friedan, Shirley Chisholm, Bella Abzug, and Jill Ruckelshaus. Rose Byrne, Sarah Paulson, Margo Martindale, Uzo Aduba, Elizabeth Banks, Tracey Ullman, and John Slattery costar.

#BlackAF (April 17, Netflix)

Blackish creator Kenya Barris is the writer and star of this new Netflix series, which is inspired by his own life. The show explores a couple with six kids who come into new money and must learn how to navigate their suddenly extravagant lifestyle. Rashida Jones plays his wife.

We’re Here (April 23, HBO/Crave)

Three superstars from RuPaul’s Drag Race (Bob The Drag Queen, Shangela Laquifa Wadle, and Eureka O’Hara) join forces to give everyday people drag makeovers. In the 6-episode series, the trio travels across the country via caravan to small towns, where they recruit residents to be their “drag daughters” for one-night-only performances.

Defending Jacob (April 24, Apple+)

Chris Evans makes the jump to the small screen as a district attorney who puts it all on the line to defend his teen son from murder charges in this adaptation of William Landay’s best-selling crime novel. Downton Abbey’s Michelle Dockery plays his wife in this 8-episode series. Cherry Jones, Pablo Schreiber, Betty Gabriel and JK Simmons costar.

Never Have I Ever (April 27, Netflix)

Executive produced by Mindy Kaling, this new Netflix show is inspired by her teenage years in suburban Massachusetts. The show follows the complicated life of a modern-day first-generation Indian-American teenage girl. Canadian actress Maitreyi Ramakrishnan landed the lead role following an open casting call.

Normal People (April 29, Hulu)

Based on Sally Rooney’s best-selling novel, this series follows an Irish couple who dated in high school and college, and then continue to run into each other throughout adulthood. Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal star.