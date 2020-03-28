Hollywood Is Hooked on Tiger King, Just Like Us

Jen McDonnell

 

As a large part of the population tries to stay home and practice physical distancing, many have become obsessed with Netflix’s wild new documentary series, Tiger King. The show, which involves big cat owners, polygamy and murder-for-hire schemes, has cast a spell on audiences – including celebrities.

Stars can’t get enough of Tiger King and its protagonist, Joe Exotic, a self-proclaimed “gay, gun-toting redneck cowboy with a mullet” who is serving a 22-year sentence for animal abuse and hiring a hitman to kill an animal activist.

Celebrities who are raving about the series on social media include Chrissy Teigen, Jared Leto, Kevin Smith, Dax Shepard, Kim Kardashian, Edward Norton, Sam Smith and 2 Chainz. Cardi B is even trying to start a GoFundMe for Joe Exotic, who she seems to believe was framed.

Check out their posts on Tiger King below, and catch up on the 7-episode docu-series now on Netflix.

 

 

 

