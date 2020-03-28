Hollywood Is Hooked on Tiger King, Just Like Us

As a large part of the population tries to stay home and practice physical distancing, many have become obsessed with Netflix’s wild new documentary series, Tiger King. The show, which involves big cat owners, polygamy and murder-for-hire schemes, has cast a spell on audiences – including celebrities.

Stars can’t get enough of Tiger King and its protagonist, Joe Exotic, a self-proclaimed “gay, gun-toting redneck cowboy with a mullet” who is serving a 22-year sentence for animal abuse and hiring a hitman to kill an animal activist.

Celebrities who are raving about the series on social media include Chrissy Teigen, Jared Leto, Kevin Smith, Dax Shepard, Kim Kardashian, Edward Norton, Sam Smith and 2 Chainz. Cardi B is even trying to start a GoFundMe for Joe Exotic, who she seems to believe was framed.

Check out their posts on Tiger King below, and catch up on the 7-episode docu-series now on Netflix.

They did Joe so dirty over and over again — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 27, 2020

Carol you think you slick bitch 😒😒😒😒 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 27, 2020

Bout to start a gofundme account for Joe .He shall be free. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 28, 2020

It is my opinion that I believe someone named don has maybe gone through a woman named carole’s meat grinder for sure https://t.co/xLRzcVznNN — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 26, 2020

Wow the amount of texts I’ve gotten about Tiger King since I tweeted about it all have mentioned their belief that Carol killed her husband! What are your thoughts? Do you think Carol killed him? — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 23, 2020

Um, step aside, pal. You’re way too young and buff and you know it. You could probably pull off Maldonado still, actually. Wouldn’t that be fun? — Edward Norton (@EdwardNorton) March 26, 2020

This is a great first step. https://t.co/wcwuVNCcaZ — dax shepard (@daxshepard) March 26, 2020

Now I DEF wore this on tour pic.twitter.com/GhCRu434df — JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) March 27, 2020

Getting my Grammy speech together pic.twitter.com/MQobMUSgkU — Tity Boi (2 Chainz) (@2chainz) March 27, 2020

if u haven’t started watching “Tiger King” yet you’re trippin — JoJo. (@iamjojo) March 23, 2020

Guys, we just started watching #TigerKing on Netflix and it is the most insane thing ever. Who can we talk to about this?! — Eli Young Band (@EliYoungBand) March 23, 2020

Joe Exotic is not a terrible singer. 🐅 — Taran Killam (@TaranKillam) March 23, 2020

Tiger king on Netflix is wild. — Sam Smith (@samsmith) March 24, 2020

Watching Tiger King and this is one of the few non-weird people in it and still, look at the decor pic.twitter.com/q2vMYVInnC — Paul F. Tompkins (@PFTompkins) March 24, 2020

I don’t trust that the tiger king is social distancing — John Early (@bejohnce) March 25, 2020