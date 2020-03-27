Celebs Step Up To Fight Coronavirus

The world is a scary place right now, but some familiar faces are donating their time and money to try to make it less so.

While there have been a few embarrassing posts on social media from famous folks about COVID-19 (we’re looking at you, Vanessa Hudgens and Evangeline Lilly), for the most part, celebrities are stepping up and trying to make the situation better. Check out some of the stars who’ve lent their voices (and their wallets) to the help fight the coronavirus:

Rihanna

Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation (CLF) has donated $5 million to various organizations, including Direct Relief, Feeding America, Partners in Health, The World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund and the International Rescue Committee, and others.

Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie donated $1 million to No Kid Hungry, saying on their website: "As of this week, over a billion children are out of school worldwide because of closures linked to coronavirus. Many children depend on the care and nutrition they receive during school hours, including nearly 22 million children in America who rely on food support. No Kid Hungry is making resolute efforts to reach as many of those children as possible."

Kristen Bell

The Good Place actress also chose No Kid Hungry as her charity, donating $150k. She is also incredibly active on Instagram, sharing the latest news and updates about coronavirus and urging her fans to practice social distancing.

Kylie Jenner

Reality TV star and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner donated $1 million to buy masks and protective gear for Los Angeles-area hospitals. Dr. Thais Aliabadi of Cedars Sinai Medical Center, who delivered Jenner’s daughter Stormi, said on Instagram "You are my hero. This generous donation will help save many precious lives. Our world is a better place with you in it."

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively

The couple were among the first to jump into action, giving $1 million to Feeding America and Food Banks Canada. Reynolds also announced that he would be donated 30% of the profits from his gin company, Aviation, to out-of-work bartenders.

Britney Spears

The singer offered to help three fans who were struggling to pay their bills or buy essentials due to being out of work because of COVID-19. She posted on Instagram, "Our world is going through such hard times right now. Whether it's with food or I'm getting your child diapers or whatever it is, DM me and I will help you out."

Taylor Swift

Also offering to help fans who are struggling to make ends meet is Taylor Swift. She has given money to multiple fans who’ve posted on Tumblr about having hard times.

Gywneth Paltrow

The actress and her husband, TV producer Brad Falchuk, pledged $100k to the Frontline Responders Fund, which helps deliver medical gear to healthcare workers. On Instagram, she wrote “If doctors and nurses and other hospital staff get sick they can’t keep working to save the rest of us. Access to the gear is available in enormous numbers. But serious logistics are required to get it fast to US hospitals that urgently need it.”

Shawn Mendes

The Canadian singer donated $175k to SickKids Hospital in Toronto. He also announced on Instagram that for the next month, he will funnel donations from the Shawn Mendes Foundation to aide both SickKids and the World Health Organization's coronavirus relief efforts.

Hilarie Burton

Not all help from celebrities is monetary. One Tree Hill star Hilarie Burton has shot Instagram videos teaching her followers how to sew face masks for healthcare workers.