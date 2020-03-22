Taylor Swift Vindicated as Leaked Kanye West Tape Surfaces

The never-ending saga of Taylor Swift and Kanye West’s long-simmering feud took another turn this weekend, as more leaked footage from their infamous phone call was posted on YouTube. The footage seems to indicate that Swift was telling the truth all along.

Their feud erupted when the West released his song “Famous” in 2016, in which he sang of Swift “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that bitch famous.” Swift took offense when the song was released, but West insisted that he had called her to give her a heads up, and she gave him permission. He tweeted, "I called Taylor and had a hour long convo with her about the line and she thought it was funny and gave her blessings."

When Swift’s team denied this claim, West’s wife Kim Kardashian released clips from the phone call on Snapchat, which seemed to indicate that West had indeed given the singer a heads up about the song. Swift continued to insist that he never actually played the full song for her and she didn’t know about the “bitch” line, but the damage from Kardashian’s Snapchat was done.

But now there’s a new twist! Longer footage of the phone call has surfaced, which seems to corroborate Swift’s insistence that she was not warned about the “bitch” lyric.

In the video, West asks Swift to release the song on her Twitter feed and then reads her a version of the “sex” line but makes no mention of the “I made that bitch famous” line.

KIM K AND KANYE AND THE MOST DESPICABLE, GROSS AND MANIPULATIVE PEOPLE IN THE INDUSTRY THEY LIED ABOUT TAYLOR SWIFT IN 2016 AND THIS THREAD OF THE LEAKED PHONE CONVERSATION WILL SHOW YOU THAT. pic.twitter.com/jCw07z8Vpf — 𝓛𝑜𝓋𝑒, 𝒜𝓃𝓊 (@redligion) March 21, 2020

The way taylor knew that she was on the verge of overexposure and that the media was already taking hits at her for no reason and kim and kanye manipulated the situation in THEIR favour by illegally recording the phone conversation and posting the EDITED clips is so gross... pic.twitter.com/ihMmWZJMkx — 𝓛𝑜𝓋𝑒, 𝒜𝓃𝓊 (@redligion) March 21, 2020

The hashtag #KanyeWestIsOver party began trending after the footage started circulating on social media. Swift hasn’t publicly commented on the latest twist in their feud, but on Saturday she liked some posts on Tumblr, including one captioned “Taylor told the truth mood board.”