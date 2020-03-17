Celebs Encourage You to #FlattenTheCurve

The coronavirus is sweeping the globe – and stars want you to take it seriously.

As St. Patrick Day celebrations ramp up, celebrities have taken to social media to warn their fans to stay indoors, practice social distancing, and reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Some celebrities, like Taylor Swift, are taking a gentle approach. In a recent Instagram story, she posted “Guys, I follow you online and I love you guys so much and need to express my concern that things aren’t being taken seriously enough right now.” Others, like Ariana Grande, are more blunt about it: "like your hip hop yoga class can fucking wait i promise."

From offering safety and hand-washing tips to recommending which shows to binge watch, stars are flooding social media with tips to get through the crisis. Meanwhile, other celebs like Idris Elba, Tom Hanks, and Game of Thrones' Kristofer Hivju are using social media to update their fans after testing positive for coronavirus.

Check out the celebs who are trying to #flattenthecurve below:

Greetings from Norway! Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Corona virus. My familiy and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health - I only have mild symptoms of a cold. There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1,5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading. Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals. Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy! Please visit your country's Center for Disease Control's website, and follow the regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves, but our entire community, and especially those at risk like the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions. @grymolvaerhivju #fightcorona #solidarity #takecare #folkehelseinstituttet Thanks to @panoramaagency

