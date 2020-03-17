Celebs Encourage You to #FlattenTheCurve

The coronavirus is sweeping the globe – and stars want you to take it seriously.

As St. Patrick Day celebrations ramp up, celebrities have taken to social media to warn their fans to stay indoors, practice social distancing, and reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Some celebrities, like Taylor Swift, are taking a gentle approach. In a recent Instagram story, she posted “Guys, I follow you online and I love you guys so much and need to express my concern that things aren’t being taken seriously enough right now.” Others, like Ariana Grande, are more blunt about it: "like your hip hop yoga class can fucking wait i promise."

From offering safety and hand-washing tips to recommending which shows to binge watch, stars are flooding social media with tips to get through the crisis. Meanwhile, other celebs like Idris Elba, Tom Hanks, and Game of Thrones' Kristofer Hivju are using social media to update their fans after testing positive for coronavirus.

Check out the celebs who are trying to #flattenthecurve below:

like your hip hop yoga class can fucking wait i promise — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) March 15, 2020

Staying home is my super power ✌🏼 and urs!Please every1 take care of yourself,ur loved ones and us all. The sooner we all stay home & keep ourselves from catching this Very contagious virus🦠the sooner we can go back to our lives🙏🏼❤#WeAreAllOne pic.twitter.com/F7CBrKiP2b — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) March 16, 2020

Taylor Swift ended corona virus pic.twitter.com/LCPAjj5MW4 — candela (@candedoming) March 15, 2020

Billie talks about the coronavirus on her Instagram stories pic.twitter.com/TAwRPRfaAD — Billie Eilish Updates (@eilishupdates) March 16, 2020

it’s incredibly difficult to make smart decisions while panicking , but think twice before following the fear and being inconsiderate. There is enough to go around if we take care of one another. This is a beautiful time to LEAD! — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 15, 2020

This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020

I think we can all agree, Covid-19 is an asshole. If you can help, visit, https://t.co/gDZHbYYurJ and/or https://t.co/2fserjQQQs pic.twitter.com/4rb4WpoDKo — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 16, 2020

“To all you young millennial assholes that keep going out and partying: GO HOME. Stop killing old people please.” - Hilary Duff pic.twitter.com/CE8O8Tvf1X — Ξvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) March 16, 2020

Stay safe. Every single person matters. — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) March 16, 2020

Stay home and have a lil me time. pic.twitter.com/D8Kim5Acmc — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) March 12, 2020

These tweets are from Italy 2 weeks ago. 10 days later, the entire country was in lockdown. We are on the exact same path. We can learn from Italy’s mistake.

If we stay home & away from crowds/bars/restaurants, we can lessen the damage. #FlattenTheCurve https://t.co/dmZvub82yD — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) March 15, 2020

Tuesday is St. Patrick's Day. Please, for the sake of your friends, family, community and country, stay home. Do not go out to the bars. In fact, right now, every one should be avoiding crowded, public places wherever possible. #FlattenTheCurve — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) March 14, 2020

Safety First NEXT LEVEL. Full video coming on my YouTube soon… https://t.co/SvAI1Ttmm8 pic.twitter.com/XcgHJKEhcf — Naomi Campbell (@NaomiCampbell) March 11, 2020