Pop Culture Cancellations Due to Coronavirus

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread globally, Hollywood is feeling the effects. A variety of award shows, events, film festivals, movie releases, and TV productions have been cancelled or postponed.
Check out the pop culture that has been affected by covid-19:
Movie Releases
- The release of the new James Bond movie, No Time To Die, has been moved from April to November
- Fast & Furious 9 delayed its release a year, from May 2020 to April 2021
- A Quiet Place 2 was supposed to premiere on March 20, and has been held indefinitely
- Mulan was supposed to premiere on March 27, and has been held indefinitely
- The Lovebirds, starring Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae, was supposed to premiere April 3 and has been postponed indefinitely
- The X-Men spinoff The New Mutants was to hit theatres on April 3, and has been rescheduled for later in the year
- Horror film Antlers, starring Keri Russell, is delaying its April 17th release date to later this year
- Mission: Impossible 7 halted filming in Italy
- Other movies that have halted production include The Little Mermaid, The Last Duel, Nightmare Alley and Shang-Chi, and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Music Festivals and Concerts
- Coachella, which usually takes place in April, has been postponed until October
- Stagecoach, Coachella’s country offering, is also delayed until October
- Pearl Jam, Billie Eilish, Cher, Post Malone, Kiss, Madonna, BTS, and Green Day's tours have all been affected by the corona virus.
Film Festivals, Award Shows and Events
- The Juno Awards, which were supposed to take place in Saskatoon on March 15, are cancelled
- The Canadian Screen Awards will no longer take place on March 29
- SXSW in Austin has been cancelled
- Tribeca Film Festival, scheduled for April 15-26, has been postponed
- All five broadcast networks are transitioning their annual Upfronts presentations in May to online only
- Kids' Choice Awards, set for March 22, has been postponed
- Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's induction ceremony on May 2 has been postponed
- Video game tradeshow E3 is no longer happening in June
TV Shows
- The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Late Night With Seth Meyers, The Wendy Williams Show, and Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen have shut down production
- Netflix had shut down all scripted TV and film physical production and prep for two weeks in the U.S. and Canada, including Stranger Things and Grace and Frankie
- NBCUniversal has either suspended production or accelerated the season wrap schedules on 35 shows
- Apple has suspended all active filming on projects from outside studios, including The Morning Show and Foundation
- WarnerBros TV has shut down production on The Bachelorette, Young Sheldon, Supergirl, Batwoman, Claws, All Rise, Lucifer, Queen Sugar, The Flash and Riverdale
- Grey's Anatomy shut down production and postponed the remainder of work on season 16 for at least two weeks
- CBS, Paramount TV Studios and Showtime said they are postponing production on some pilots and current shows, including NCIS and The Good Fight
- Amazon's fantasy drama Wheel of Time has shut down production