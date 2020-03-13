Pop Culture Cancellations Due to Coronavirus

Jen McDonnell

 

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread globally, Hollywood is feeling the effects. A variety of award shows, events, film festivals, movie releases, and TV productions have been cancelled or postponed.

Check out the pop culture that has been affected by covid-19:

Movie Releases

  • The release of the new James Bond movie, No Time To Die, has been moved from April to November
  • Fast & Furious 9 delayed its release a year, from May 2020 to April 2021
  • A Quiet Place 2 was supposed to premiere on March 20, and has been held indefinitely
  • Mulan was supposed to premiere on March 27, and has been held indefinitely
  • The Lovebirds, starring Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae, was supposed to premiere April 3 and has been postponed indefinitely
  • The X-Men spinoff The New Mutants was to hit theatres on April 3, and has been rescheduled for later in the year
  • Horror film Antlers, starring Keri Russell, is delaying its April 17th release date to later this year
  • Mission: Impossible 7 halted filming in Italy
  • Other movies that have halted production include The Little Mermaid, The Last Duel, Nightmare Alley and Shang-Chi, and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Music Festivals and Concerts

  • Coachella, which usually takes place in April, has been postponed until October
  • Stagecoach, Coachella’s country offering, is also delayed until October
  • Pearl Jam, Billie Eilish, Cher, Post Malone, Kiss, Madonna, BTS, and Green Day's tours have all been affected by the corona virus.

Film Festivals, Award Shows and Events

  • The Juno Awards, which were supposed to take place in Saskatoon on March 15, are cancelled
  • The Canadian Screen Awards will no longer take place on March 29
  • SXSW in Austin has been cancelled
  • Tribeca Film Festival, scheduled for April 15-26, has been postponed
  • All five broadcast networks are transitioning their annual Upfronts presentations in May to online only
  • Kids' Choice Awards, set for March 22, has been postponed
  • Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's induction ceremony on May 2 has been postponed
  • Video game tradeshow E3 is no longer happening in June

TV Shows

  • The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Late Night With Seth Meyers, The Wendy Williams Show, and Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen have shut down production
  • Netflix had shut down all scripted TV and film physical production and prep for two weeks in the U.S. and Canada, including Stranger Things and Grace and Frankie
  • NBCUniversal has either suspended production or accelerated the season wrap schedules on 35 shows
  • Apple has suspended all active filming on projects from outside studios, including The Morning Show and Foundation
  • WarnerBros TV has shut down production on The Bachelorette, Young Sheldon, Supergirl, Batwoman, Claws, All Rise, Lucifer, Queen Sugar, The Flash and Riverdale
  • Grey's Anatomy shut down production and postponed the remainder of work on season 16 for at least two weeks
  • CBS, Paramount TV Studios and Showtime said they are postponing production on some pilots and current shows, including NCIS and The Good Fight
  • Amazon's fantasy drama Wheel of Time has shut down production

 

