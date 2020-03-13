Pop Culture Cancellations Due to Coronavirus

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread globally, Hollywood is feeling the effects. A variety of award shows, events, film festivals, movie releases, and TV productions have been cancelled or postponed.

Check out the pop culture that has been affected by covid-19:

Movie Releases

The release of the new James Bond movie, No Time To Die, has been moved from April to November

Fast & Furious 9 delayed its release a year, from May 2020 to April 2021

A Quiet Place 2 was supposed to premiere on March 20, and has been held indefinitely

Mulan was supposed to premiere on March 27, and has been held indefinitely

The Lovebirds, starring Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae, was supposed to premiere April 3 and has been postponed indefinitely

The X-Men spinoff The New Mutants was to hit theatres on April 3, and has been rescheduled for later in the year

Horror film Antlers, starring Keri Russell, is delaying its April 17 th release date to later this year

release date to later this year Mission: Impossible 7 halted filming in Italy

Other movies that have halted production include The Little Mermaid, The Last Duel, Nightmare Alley and Shang-Chi, and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Music Festivals and Concerts

Coachella, which usually takes place in April, has been postponed until October

Stagecoach, Coachella’s country offering, is also delayed until October

Pearl Jam, Billie Eilish, Cher, Post Malone, Kiss, Madonna, BTS, and Green Day's tours have all been affected by the corona virus.

Film Festivals, Award Shows and Events

The Juno Awards, which were supposed to take place in Saskatoon on March 15, are cancelled

The Canadian Screen Awards will no longer take place on March 29

SXSW in Austin has been cancelled

Tribeca Film Festival, scheduled for April 15-26, has been postponed

All five broadcast networks are transitioning their annual Upfronts presentations in May to online only

Kids' Choice Awards, set for March 22, has been postponed

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's induction ceremony on May 2 has been postponed

Video game tradeshow E3 is no longer happening in June

TV Shows