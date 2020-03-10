Celebs Flip the Switch

A new challenge has been sweeping TikTok the past couple of weeks, and now celebrities are starting to get in on the action. Set to Drake’s “Nonstop,” two people dance next to each other until Drake raps "I just flip the switch," and then they swap places, outfits and dance moves.

The first big celeb to take the Flip the Switch challenge was model Emily Ratajkowski, who recruited Josh Ostrovsky (aka The Fat Jewish) for her video and ended up wearing his Justin Bieber t-shirt and American flag briefs.

We just flipped the switch pic.twitter.com/ZADsWCL2Qa — Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) February 29, 2020

Former presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren then took the challenge backstage at SNL with comedian Kate McKinnon, who's impersonated the senator on the show.

Camila Cabello then jumped into the action, switching outfits and dance moves with her choreographer, Calvit Jr.

But the biggest stars to participate so far are Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, who posted their version of the challenge with the caption "Late night tik toks."