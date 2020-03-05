Katy Perry Announces Pregnancy in New Music Video

Katy Perry didn’t just drop a new music video today – she also dropped some big personal news.

The singer announced her pregnancy via the new music video for her song "Never Worn White," which ends with her cradling her belly.

After the video’s release, Perry hosted an Instagram Live to confirm the news that she’s expecting a child with her boyfriend, actor Orlando Bloom. "I am excited. We're excited and happy and it's probably the longest secret I've ever had to keep. And I like to tell you guys everything but I knew I would tell you in the best way, which is through a piece of music because that's... I guess that's how I speak to you. That's how we speak together to each other."

Perry and Bloom announced their engagement on Valentine’s Day 2019 during a helicopter ride. This will be the singer’s first child. Bloom has a 9-year-old son with his ex, model Miranda Kerr.

omg so glad I don’t have to suck it in anymore 🙄 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 5, 2020