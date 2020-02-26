BTS Takes A Spin on Carpool Karaoke

BTS Takes A Spin on Carpool Karaoke
The truest sign that international superstars BTS have finally hit mainstream North America came last night – in the form of a car ride.

The boy band took a drive with James Corden in a “Carpool Karaoke” segment on The Late Late Show, where they sang songs off their new album Map of the Soul: 7 and covered Bruno Mars' “Finesse” and Post Malone’s “Circles.” The crew then took a detour to a PLYOJAM dance class where Corden attempted to convince V, Jungkook, Jimin, RM, Jin, SUGA and J-Hope he had good enough moves to become the 8th member of the band. While the talk show host ultimately didn’t make the cut, he did get a new nickname: Jimin dubbed him "Papa Mochi."

RM, who is most fluent in English, sat in the passenger seat and acted as a translator for the rest of the group. He explained that he learned English by watching Friends DVDs before leading the band in a singalong of the theme song.

 

BTS has been all over late night TV this week to promote Map of the Soul: 7. On Monday night, they performed their latest single “ON” in an empty Grand Central Terminal on The Tonight Show. Jimmy Fallon also interviewed them on a NYC subway before playing “Subway Olympics.” Watch below:

 

