Justin Bieber Gets Dance Lessons from Toddlers

Justin Bieber showed off some “Yummy” new choreography on The Late Late Show Wednesday night, thanks to a bunch of pint-sized dance instructors.

As part of his takeover of James Corden’s late night show this week, Beiber teamed up with little kids to learn some new moves to his 2009 hit "Baby" in a segment called “Toddlerography.”

The Canadian singer and late-night host tried their best to follow along as the mini dancers led them though a routine that involved cartwheels, twirls and flossing. Bieber seemed delighted by the kids’ presence, which isn’t surprising since he’s publicly hinted that he wants to start a family with wife Hailey Baldwin. In June he posted an image of them at Disneyland on Instagram with the caption "Love dates with you baby.. one day Ill be doing daddy daughter dates..... not hinting at anything soon I’m not in a rush. i just wanna enjoy you by yourself for a while!”

Bieber appeared on Corden’s show earlier this week for a Carpool Karaoke segment, in which he reiterated his belief that he could beat up Tom Cruise: "There's absolutely no way [I'd lose]. He's not the guy you see in movies...that's a character...I'm dangerous, plus my agility is insane. I'm insane. I don't think you understand the mind control that I have."

The segments must have been filmed before this week, as Bieber has since unveiled a new, clean-shaven look: