The Queen of the North is about to welcome a new prince or princess.

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner is reportedly expecting her first child with musician hubby Joe Jonas.

The 23-year-old actress and 30-year-old singer have yet to officially comment on the news, but Us Weekly, E! News and other outlets are quoting multiple sources about the impending bundle of joy. A source told JustJared (the first outlet to break the story), "The couple is keeping things very hush hush but their friends and family are super excited for them," while another source added “Sophie has decidedly been choosing outfits to wear on and off the carpet to accommodate her changing body.”

The pair got married in a wild wedding ceremony (which was live-streamed by Diplo) in Las Vegas in May 2019, before having a more traditional ceremony in France a month later.