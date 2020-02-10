Parasite Wins Best Picture at 2020 Oscars

It was a good night for Parasite. The South Korean thriller led the 92nd Annual Academy Awards on Sunday night with four wins, including the biggest category of them all: Best Picture.

Bong Joon Ho's film also nabbed Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best International Feature. 1917 scored three wins, while Joker, Ford v. Ferrari and Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood each walked away with two.

With the exception of Parasite's surprising wins, most categories shook out as predicted, with Joaquin Phoenix, Renee Zellweger, Brad Pitt and Laura Dern continuing their streaks by winning the major acting categories.

Here is the full list of winners:

Best Picture

Parasite — WINNER

Ford v. Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Director

Bong Joon Ho, Parasite — WINNER

Sam Mendes, 1917

Todd Phillips, Joker

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Actress in a Leading Role

Renee Zellweger, Judy — WINNER

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Actor in a Leading Role

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker — WINNER

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon In Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Actress in a Supporting Role

Laura Dern, Marriage Story — WINNER

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Actor in a Supporting Role

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood — WINNER

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Adapted Screenplay

Jojo Rabbit — WINNER

The Irishman

Joker

Little Women

The Two Popes

Original Screenplay

Parasite — WINNER

Knives Out

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Costume Design

Little Women — WINNER

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood

Makeup and Hairstyling

Bombshell — WINNER

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

Original Score

Joker — WINNER

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Original Song

“I’m Gonna Love Me Again,” Rocketman — WINNER

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,” Toy Story 4

“I’m Standing With You,” Breakthrough

“Into the Unknown,” Frozen 2

“Stand Up,” Harriet

Visual Effects

1917 — WINNER

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Production Design

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood — WINNER

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Parasite

Cinematography

1917 — WINNER

The Irishman

Joker

The Lighthouse

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Film Editing

Ford v. Ferrari — WINNER

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Parasite

Sound Editing

Ford v Ferrari — WINNER

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Sound Mixing

1917 — WINNER

Ad Astra

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

International Feature Film

Parasite — WINNER

Corpus Christi

Honeyland

Les Misérables

Pain and Glory

Animated Short Film

Hair Love — WINNER

Dcera (Daughter)

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Live-Action Short Film

The Neighbors’ Window — WINNER

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

Saria

A Sister

Animated Feature Film

Toy Story 4 — WINNER

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Documentary Feature

American Factory — WINNER

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

Documentary Short Subject

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl) — WINNER

In the Absence

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Rum Cha-Cha