Parasite Wins Best Picture at 2020 Oscars

It was a good night for Parasite. The South Korean thriller led the 92nd Annual Academy Awards on Sunday night with four wins, including the biggest category of them all: Best Picture.
Bong Joon Ho's film also nabbed Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best International Feature. 1917 scored three wins, while Joker, Ford v. Ferrari and Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood each walked away with two.
With the exception of Parasite's surprising wins, most categories shook out as predicted, with Joaquin Phoenix, Renee Zellweger, Brad Pitt and Laura Dern continuing their streaks by winning the major acting categories.
Here is the full list of winners:
Best Picture
Parasite — WINNER
Ford v. Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Director
Bong Joon Ho, Parasite — WINNER
Sam Mendes, 1917
Todd Phillips, Joker
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Actress in a Leading Role
Renee Zellweger, Judy — WINNER
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Actor in a Leading Role
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker — WINNER
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon In Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Actress in a Supporting Role
Laura Dern, Marriage Story — WINNER
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Actor in a Supporting Role
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood — WINNER
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Adapted Screenplay
Jojo Rabbit — WINNER
The Irishman
Joker
Little Women
The Two Popes
Original Screenplay
Parasite — WINNER
Knives Out
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Costume Design
Little Women — WINNER
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood
Makeup and Hairstyling
Bombshell — WINNER
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
Original Score
Joker — WINNER
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Original Song
“I’m Gonna Love Me Again,” Rocketman — WINNER
“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,” Toy Story 4
“I’m Standing With You,” Breakthrough
“Into the Unknown,” Frozen 2
“Stand Up,” Harriet
Visual Effects
1917 — WINNER
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Production Design
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood — WINNER
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Parasite
Cinematography
1917 — WINNER
The Irishman
Joker
The Lighthouse
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Film Editing
Ford v. Ferrari — WINNER
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite
Sound Editing
Ford v Ferrari — WINNER
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Sound Mixing
1917 — WINNER
Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
International Feature Film
Parasite — WINNER
Corpus Christi
Honeyland
Les Misérables
Pain and Glory
Animated Short Film
Hair Love — WINNER
Dcera (Daughter)
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
Live-Action Short Film
The Neighbors’ Window — WINNER
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
Saria
A Sister
Animated Feature Film
Toy Story 4 — WINNER
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Documentary Feature
American Factory — WINNER
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
Documentary Short Subject
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl) — WINNER
In the Absence
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Rum Cha-Cha