Madonna Urges Prince Harry To Ditch "Boring" Canada

Crédit photo: John Rainford/Cover Images Madonna Urges Prince Harry To Ditch
Jen McDonnell

 

Canada may be good enough for royalty but apparently, it’s not good enough for the Queen of Pop.

In a video posted Wednesday on Twitter and Instagram, Madonna addresses Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, saying “Harry, don’t run off to Canada. It’s so boring there.  I’ll let them sublet my apartment in Central Park West. It's two bedroom, it's got the best view of Manhattan, incredible balcony. I think that's gonna be it – a winner. That's going to be the deal-breaker.”

However, it doesn’t seem like the royal couple need to take Madonna up on her offer. After announcing last month that they’d be stepping down as senior royals and splitting their time between the U.K. and North America, the pair has been living on Vancouver Island in a $14 million mansion with their nine-month-old son and their dogs.

In People’s new cover story, a friend of the couple says they are happy in their new home. "They both love to be outside and have been loving it there."

The insider told People, “They are enjoying living a quiet life. They go for long walks, they do yoga, and Meghan cooks. They are real homebodies who love to chill out with Archie and the dogs."

Plus de celebrities

Madonna Urges Prince Harry To Ditch "Boring" Canada Madonna Urges Prince Harry To Ditch "Boring" Canada
Fans Support Demi Lovato After Nude Photo Hack Fans Support Demi Lovato After Nude Photo Hack
Stars Celebrate Thanksgiving Stars Celebrate Thanksgiving

Les plus populaires

Top 60 Hip-Hop Songs of the 2000s Top 60 Hip-Hop Songs of the 2000s
Redditor writes moving ending for Calvin and Hobbes, documenting the final minutes of Calvin's life Redditor writes moving ending for Calvin and Hobbes, documenting the final minutes of Calvin's life
Top 10 cutest kitten GIFs EVER! Yes, we just opened Pandora's box... Top 10 cutest kitten GIFs EVER! Yes, we just opened Pandora's box...

Psssttt ! Envoie-ça à ton ami!

PLUS DE NOUVELLES