Madonna Urges Prince Harry To Ditch "Boring" Canada

Canada may be good enough for royalty but apparently, it’s not good enough for the Queen of Pop.

In a video posted Wednesday on Twitter and Instagram, Madonna addresses Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, saying “Harry, don’t run off to Canada. It’s so boring there. I’ll let them sublet my apartment in Central Park West. It's two bedroom, it's got the best view of Manhattan, incredible balcony. I think that's gonna be it – a winner. That's going to be the deal-breaker.”

Do Megan and Prince Harry want to sublet my apartment on Central Park West?? ..................🗽❌ #madamextheatre #thelondonpalladium pic.twitter.com/gIHeFGhCMZ — Madonna (@Madonna) February 4, 2020

However, it doesn’t seem like the royal couple need to take Madonna up on her offer. After announcing last month that they’d be stepping down as senior royals and splitting their time between the U.K. and North America, the pair has been living on Vancouver Island in a $14 million mansion with their nine-month-old son and their dogs.

In People’s new cover story, a friend of the couple says they are happy in their new home. "They both love to be outside and have been loving it there."

The insider told People, “They are enjoying living a quiet life. They go for long walks, they do yoga, and Meghan cooks. They are real homebodies who love to chill out with Archie and the dogs."