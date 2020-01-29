Birds of Prey: What Are Critics Saying?

Does Margot Robbie have another hit on her hands? Coming off the heels of Once Upon a Time In Hollywood and Bombshell, the Aussie actress takes the lead in the new comic book movie Birds of Prey, and early buzz is strong.

Robbie reprises her Suicide Squad character Harley Quinn, who is recovering from her split from the Joker when she crosses paths with the gangster Black Mask (Ewan McGregor), and must recruit Dinah Lance/Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell) and Helena Bertinelli/Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) to help protect young Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco) from his clutches.

Critics got their first look at the film, which hits theatres Feb. 7, and most are praising it as a raunchy, high-energy romp reminiscent of Deadpool. Check out what they’re saying:

