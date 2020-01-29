Birds of Prey: What Are Critics Saying?

Does Margot Robbie have another hit on her hands? Coming off the heels of Once Upon a Time In Hollywood and Bombshell, the Aussie actress takes the lead in the new comic book movie Birds of Prey, and early buzz is strong.

Robbie reprises her Suicide Squad character Harley Quinn, who is recovering from her split from the Joker when she crosses paths with the gangster Black Mask (Ewan McGregor), and must recruit Dinah Lance/Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell) and Helena Bertinelli/Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) to help protect young Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco) from his clutches.

Critics got their first look at the film, which hits theatres Feb. 7, and most are praising it as a raunchy, high-energy romp reminiscent of Deadpool. Check out what they’re saying:

#BirdsofPrey is like if John Wick were run through a crazy funhouse filter and stuffed full of glitter and f-bombs. It's everything you could ever want from #HarleyQuinn and her badass girl gang. Into this movie completely. 🤘🏻 pic.twitter.com/Y2DZgPYN2Y — Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) January 29, 2020

#BirdsOfPrey is a fun squad movie with AMAZING fight choreography. Honestly, the fight scenes were the best and most natural I've seen in DC. The story is a bit jumbled but so is the mind of #HarleyQuinn. Great to watch tla movie that focuses on the female gaze! pic.twitter.com/Lag2jCRpnX — Laura (@lsirikul) January 29, 2020

The only fair comparison for #BirdsOfPrey, if you want one, is Deadpool. They have a lot in common, especially their use of fourth-wall breaking and R-Ratings! pic.twitter.com/yGemqvJmMa — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) January 29, 2020

#BirdsOfPrey: winning characters, above-average action, and a killer soundtrack hampered by uneven tone and pacing. The girls at their best together, and they're not together enough. Mary Elizabeth Winstead's Huntress is the not-so-secret MVP. 💕 — Angie J. Han (@ajhan) January 29, 2020

One cannot describe how fun #BirdsofPrey is! From the fight scenes to the humour, there's so much to love about the film. Huntress, Black Canary, Cassandra Cain and Renée Montoya are badass!! pic.twitter.com/Z7PlbJf78v — Geeks of Color (@GeeksOfColor) January 29, 2020

I really dug #BirdsofPrey! It’s weird, wacky, super violent, occasionally really gory (the R is well earned on this one), and very up my alley. — Eric Goldman: 2020 (@TheEricGoldman) January 29, 2020

#BirdsofPrey is a riot - oozing with attitude and some of the most inventive, bone-crunching fight sequences in the superhero genre to date. I went in with low expectations and was pleasantly surprised by how much fun I had. It doesn’t reinvent the wheel, but has style to spare. — Laura Prudom (@LauInLA) January 29, 2020

#BirdsOfPrey has terrific action, humor & some of the more memorable characters we’ve seen in a DC movie, but the biggest highlight is Margot Robbie. She is fantabulous as Harley, while also proving that sometimes our most valued relationships are the ones we have w/ good food pic.twitter.com/EDQ3sr5JtL — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) January 29, 2020

So #BirdsofPrey was an absolute blast. Harley feels exactly like the human Looney Toon she ought to be, Black Mask is a scene stealer; Dinah, Helena, Cass, and Renee all rule. This was everything I want from DC movies and then some. — Meg Downey (@rustypolished) January 29, 2020

Birds of Prey is a solid breakup movie with a soundtrack that slaps💖 Leagues better than Suicide Squad -- in large part because we get a rare glimpse into the rich inner life of a female supervillain (and it actually delivers on what was promised in the trailer.) #BirdsofPrey pic.twitter.com/ibaaHvG6i9 — Alison Foreman (@alfaforeman) January 29, 2020

#BirdsofPrey stands very high in the DCEU. This follows a modern take on Harley Quinn, breaking 4th wall etc., but the jokes never get old and Director Cathy Yan successfully balances comedy, drama & killer action. The cast own their roles with style and leave you wanting more. pic.twitter.com/K90mCv3SEH — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 29, 2020

Saw #BirdsofPrey this morning! I liked it a lot. The stuff I loved: the action, the tone and just how creative the direction is. Margot Robbie completely sells the incredibly choreographed fight sequences and their gleeful brutality, this whole scene in particular ⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/UBb0FPAa14 — Terri Schwartz (@Terri_Schwartz) January 29, 2020

#BirdsofPrey is a ridiculous and rad superhero film. The fight scenes are phenomenal and the villains are delicious. It shouldn't have taken this long to get the Birds of Prey on film but it was a lot of fun. — Jill Pantozzi (@JillPantozzi) January 29, 2020

Just saw #BirdsofPrey and am happy to report that it's my favorite modern DC movie yet. Like Shazam, it carves its own path with totally unique aesthetic, action, and tone. Margot, Ewan and all the rest are 100% fantabulous. Why aren't there more roller skate action scenes?? pic.twitter.com/BDipKiB0qU — Mike Rougeau (@RogueCheddar) January 29, 2020

#BirdsofPrey is the best music video ever shot in Gotham City. Fun, kinetic, filled with incredible action - it doesn't have much to say but it doesn't need to. It's too busy having a blast. — James Whitbrook (@Jwhitbrook) January 29, 2020

Cathy Yan’s #BIRDSOFPREY is a criminally fun celebration of sisterhood, with some of my favourite fight scenes in recent memory. I was grinning from ear to ear the entire thing; making a pub debut with my review soon! pic.twitter.com/QBEgyf6oan — Millicent Thomas (@MillicentOnFilm) January 29, 2020

#BirdsofPrey is an absolute blast & undeniably fun live wire jolt of adrenaline. Delightfully devilish & deliriously wicked,this irreverent, rule-breaking riot delivers a contact high. Cathy Yan is a genius. Robbie, Smollett, Winstead, Perez & Basco are perfection. @birdsofpreywb pic.twitter.com/D72F2D1apY — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) January 29, 2020

Birds of Prey is solid. The unpredictable structure keeps the first half moving and the action boosts the rest. Robbie is excellent, as is McGregor. It’s tamer than expected and the basic story can get lost in the complex setups but it works more often than not. #BirdsofPrey pic.twitter.com/H6TxjiudjI — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) January 29, 2020

#BirdsofPrey was like watching @AmandaRantsAlot & @jpalmiotti's zaniest Harley Quinn comics come to life! Margot Robbie had me in stitches from all the bananas stuff she does. And she impresses in the most wild and creative fight sequences of the modern superhero movie era. pic.twitter.com/m9ur85TQgw — Joshua Yehl (@JoshuaYehl) January 29, 2020

#BirdsofPrey is so up my street it’s RIDICULOUS - fashionable, weirdo ladies breaking men’s shins & aggressively complimenting each other!! Yes please and thank you!!! — Clarisse Loughrey (@clarisselou) January 29, 2020

#BirdsofPrey is delightfully unassuming and unconcerned with its place in a larger context. It's a bonkers bananas crime comedy and a genuine party movie. Everyone is having a blast but Mary Elizabeth Winstead plays Huntress like a supporting character from THE TICK. It rocks. pic.twitter.com/7MRMKkZ0oi — Scott Mendelson (@ScottMendelson) January 29, 2020

#BirdsofPrey is KILLER. A slow start and awkward plotting doesn’t stop the movie, and these characters, from soaring in the end. Wildly violent, F bombs out the wazoo, and the best bat fight scene since The Raid 2. If Margot Robbie could control this part of the DCEU, she should. pic.twitter.com/bewnj8npaJ — Eric Francisco (@EricFrancisco24) January 29, 2020

If you like your violence often and a lot of dirty language you're gonna love #BirdsofPrey It feels very DEADPOOLish in that way, but then add Chris Messina chewing every piece of scenery in sight!! pic.twitter.com/h1pR1jseMa — Jason Guerrasio (@JasonGuerrasio) January 29, 2020

Some early thoughts on #BirdsofPrey: As a Harley fan who grew up w/ DC, I really enjoyed it. I don’t think everyone will love it. Heard people walking out of the theater saying they either liked it or it was all right. Think that will be the consensus. pic.twitter.com/9IOIxhx76R — Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) January 29, 2020