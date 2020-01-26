Celebrities Pay Tribute To Kobe Bryant

Celebrities took to social media to express shock and sadness over the sudden death of retired NBA player Kobe Bryant. The 41-year-old Lakers superstar died on Sunday morning in a helicopter accident, along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven other casualties.
His helicopter crashed in foggy conditions near Calabasas, close to Los Angeles, according to TMZ, who first broke the news. Bryant is survived by wife Vanessa, and daughters Natalia (17), Bianca (3) and Capri (7 months).
Many stars who attended the Grammy Awards on Sunday at the Staples Center, where Byrant played some of his best games, paid tribute to him during their red carpet interviews. The ceremony also included a moment of silence for the basketball player, with host Alicia Keys saying "We are literally standing here, heartbroken, in the house that Kobe Bryant built."
Celebrities also took to social media to pay tribute. See some of their posts:
Kobe, We love you brother
We’re praying for your family and appreciate the life you’ve lived and all the inspiration you gave pic.twitter.com/pxbgLOOmpY
— ye (@kanyewest) January 26, 2020
Kobe was so much more than an athlete, he was a family man. That was what we had most in common. I would hug his children like they were my own and he would embrace my kids like they were his. His baby girl Gigi was born on the same day as my youngest daughter Me’Arah. pic.twitter.com/BHBPN5Wq8V
— SHAQ (@SHAQ) January 26, 2020
I cannot believe this is real. My god. Oh my god.
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 26, 2020
I'm so sad and stunned right now. In Staples Arena, where Kobe created so many memories for all of us, preparing to pay tribute to another brilliant man we lost too soon, Nipsey Hussle. Life can be so brutal and senseless sometimes. Hold on to your loved ones. We miss you, Kobe
— John Legend (@johnlegend) January 26, 2020
My heart is in pieces hearing the news of this unimaginable tragedy. I can’t fathom what the families are going through. Kobe meant so much to me and to us all. Sending my prayers, love, and endless condolences to Vanessa and the family and anyone who lost someone on that flight.
— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) January 26, 2020
Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day.
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 26, 2020
Nooooooooooo God please No!
— DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 26, 2020
Just devastated to hear about #KobeBryant .💔An extraordinary athlete, and a genuinely kind, wonderful man. Sending love, prayers & compassion to his family. To his entire @NBA family as well.
— Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) January 26, 2020
I remember Kobe bringing his daughters to the WRINKLE IN TIME premiere and talking about its meaning for him as a father. He loved his girls so. LA weeps today, as do fans around the world. Goodbye, Kobe and Gianna. Our memories of you will live on and on. pic.twitter.com/rq2kEXPhOQ
— Ava DuVernay (@ava) January 26, 2020
It’s not no telling what you gone wake up to nowadays
— Meek Mill (@MeekMill) January 26, 2020
He was great,charismatic & among the hardest-working athletes ever,but what impressed me most was how deeply-involved Kobe was with his 4 daughters. Pray for them, Vanessa, his parents & his fellow passengers' families on this sad and shocking day. We will never forget you Kobe
— Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) January 26, 2020
Jesus this is heartbreaking.
— Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) January 26, 2020
As I try to write this post, my mind is racing. I’m in disbelief and have been crying all morning over this devastating news that Kobe and his young daughter, Gigi have passed away in a helicopter crash. Cookie and I are heartbroken. pic.twitter.com/X2vF0M0a1u
— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 26, 2020
“heroes come and go, but legends are forever” - Kobe Bryant ❤️ pic.twitter.com/KOYTp5CVNo
— The Weeknd (@theweeknd) January 27, 2020
View this post on Instagram
This honestly doesn’t make sense....I just saw you man. This hurts my heart. God please place your hands on his family and help guide them thru this unbearable time. We love you forever man...Legends never die!!!! #MambaMentality #RIP.... RIP to the other passengers as well as sending prayers to their families. 🙏🏾
View this post on Instagram
My heart is so heavy. No one should ever experience what the families involved are going through. This has affected us all so much but I cannot begin to imagine what Vanessa is feeling losing her husband and her baby girl. I cry just thinking about it. I am praying for the Bryant family, the Altobelli family and the families of all who perished in this unthinkable tragedy. Rest In Peace Legend
View this post on Instagram
This makes me so sad. Kobe you were always so sweet to me. Known you over 10 years.. not super well but we always joked about you coming over and playing that game of horse! You will he so missed by so many. You’re a legend with wings now. RIP Kobe 💔💔💔 *update* I just heard his daughter Gigi was also in the accident and it breaks my heart. This whole family was so sweet and now they’re in my prayers heavy. RIP Gigi beautiful girl. 💔💔💔