Celebrities Pay Tribute To Kobe Bryant

Celebrities took to social media to express shock and sadness over the sudden death of retired NBA player Kobe Bryant. The 41-year-old Lakers superstar died on Sunday morning in a helicopter accident, along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven other casualties.

His helicopter crashed in foggy conditions near Calabasas, close to Los Angeles, according to TMZ, who first broke the news. Bryant is survived by wife Vanessa, and daughters Natalia (17), Bianca (3) and Capri (7 months).

Many stars who attended the Grammy Awards on Sunday at the Staples Center, where Byrant played some of his best games, paid tribute to him during their red carpet interviews. The ceremony also included a moment of silence for the basketball player, with host Alicia Keys saying "We are literally standing here, heartbroken, in the house that Kobe Bryant built."

Celebrities also took to social media to pay tribute. See some of their posts:

