Stars Celebrate Beyoncé’s IVY Park x adidas Collection

Are you ready for this jelly? Beyoncé’s IVY Park fashion collection is coming back in a big way – and the superstar has recruited celebs to help spread the word.

Previously available at TopShop, IVY Park has now partnered with Adidas for a full-length collection of athleisurewear that ranges from $25 (US) for accessories to $250 (US) for coats. The sure-to-sell-out line drops online on Jan. 17 and in stores (including Adidas, Nordstrom and Foot Locker) on Jan. 18.

In the week leading up to the release, Beyoncé has been building the hype by sending her famous friends a huge trunk that opens up to reveal a rolling rack filled with clothes from the collection.

Among the lucky stars to be gifted the collection are Reese Witherspoon (who befriended Beyoncé earlier this month at the Golden Globes when her table ran out of water and she asked Bey at the next table for a glass of Jay Z’s champagne), who created an elaborate unboxing video.

Other celebs who were sent the coveted collection include Cardi B, Janelle Monae, Ellen Degeneres, Diplo, Yara Shahidi and Hailey Bieber. Check out their posts about it below: