Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Stepping Back from Royal Duties

Crédit photo: John Rainford/Cover Images Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Stepping Back from Royal Duties
Dose.ca
Dose.ca

 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are looking for their fairy tale ending – away from the palace.

In a shocking statement posted to Instagram on Wednesday, the couple announced they are going to “step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent.”

The couple, who have a young son named Archie, say they plan to “plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America.” They recently spent time in Canada over the holidays, reportedly visiting Markle’s BFF Jessica Mulroney in Toronto before flying to Vancouver Island to spend time with Markle’s mother.

The couple has faced intense scrutiny from the UK media, from tabloids publishing private letters to editorials criticizing their use of private jets. By working to becoming “financially independent,” they presumably will no longer receive taxpayer funding.

The day before the announcement, The Sun published a report that the couple was mulling a permanent move to Canada and even pondering "walking away" from their British royal titles. A source told the tabloid, "They have a lot of friends [in Canada]. Meghan feels comfortable and at home there because she lived there for seven years before meeting Harry. They very much enjoyed their time over Christmas and New Year where they weren’t pictured once and were left alone."

View this post on Instagram

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

Plus de Celebrity

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Stepping Back from Royal Duties Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Stepping Back from Royal Duties
Surprise! Cameron Diaz Is a Mom Surprise! Cameron Diaz Is a Mom
Justin Timberlake Apologizes for ‘Strong Lapse in Judgement’ with Costar Justin Timberlake Apologizes for ‘Strong Lapse in Judgement’ with Costar

Les plus populaires

Top 60 Hip-Hop Songs of the 2000s Top 60 Hip-Hop Songs of the 2000s
Redditor writes moving ending for Calvin and Hobbes, documenting the final minutes of Calvin's life Redditor writes moving ending for Calvin and Hobbes, documenting the final minutes of Calvin's life
Top 10 cutest kitten GIFs EVER! Yes, we just opened Pandora's box... Top 10 cutest kitten GIFs EVER! Yes, we just opened Pandora's box...

Psssttt ! Envoie-ça à ton ami!

PLUS DE NOUVELLES