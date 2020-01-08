Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Stepping Back from Royal Duties

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are looking for their fairy tale ending – away from the palace.

In a shocking statement posted to Instagram on Wednesday, the couple announced they are going to “step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent.”

The couple, who have a young son named Archie, say they plan to “plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America.” They recently spent time in Canada over the holidays, reportedly visiting Markle’s BFF Jessica Mulroney in Toronto before flying to Vancouver Island to spend time with Markle’s mother.

The couple has faced intense scrutiny from the UK media, from tabloids publishing private letters to editorials criticizing their use of private jets. By working to becoming “financially independent,” they presumably will no longer receive taxpayer funding.

The day before the announcement, The Sun published a report that the couple was mulling a permanent move to Canada and even pondering "walking away" from their British royal titles. A source told the tabloid, "They have a lot of friends [in Canada]. Meghan feels comfortable and at home there because she lived there for seven years before meeting Harry. They very much enjoyed their time over Christmas and New Year where they weren’t pictured once and were left alone."