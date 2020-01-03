Surprise! Cameron Diaz Is a Mom

Cameron Diaz sure knows how to keep a secret. The actress took to Instagram on Friday to announce that she and hubby Benji Madden are the proud new parents of a baby girl.

"Happy New Year from the Maddens! We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden," she said in her post. "She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family."

Diaz continued, "While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one's privacy. So we won't be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD."

It is the first child for Diaz, 47, and Good Charlotte guitarist Madden, 40.

The surprise birth announcement is par for the course for the pair, who’ve shied away from the public eye since getting married in 2015.

Diaz has been mostly out of the spotlight since appearing in 2014’s Annie. Last year, she talked to InStyle about her retirement from acting, saying "I started when I was 22, so 25 years ago — that’s a long time. The way I look at it is that I’ve given more than half of my life to the public. I feel it’s OK for me to take time for myself now to reorganize and choose how I want to come [back] into the world. If I decide to. I don’t miss performing. Right now I’m looking at the landscape of wellness and all that. But whatever I do, it has to be something I’m passionate about — something that just feels effortless."