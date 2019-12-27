Drake Opens Up About Secret Son, Rihanna, Kanye West and More

Drake gave fans a surprise double Christmas present: he dropped both a new single and an in depth, 2-hour interview. The singer sat down in his Toronto home with Elliot Wilson and Brian "B.Dot" Miller on a new episode of their Rap Radar podcast, and he opened up about his son, working with Chris Brown despite his connection with Rihanna, why he’s not ready to let go of his feud with Pusha T and Kanye West, and more.

On swapping diss tracks with Pusha T in 2018, Drake said, "He’s just made an entire career off of it…He told the world that the biggest artist at the time has a kid that he hasn’t told you about. I knew, for me, it was over at that point. It wasn’t even about battle rap."

He also explained why he kept the existence of his son Adonis, now 2, a secret until Pusha T revealed it. "I wasn’t hiding my kid from the world, I was hiding the world from my kid…To be honest with you, I did a DNA test for my son and it came back to us and it said the DNA test got ruined in transit and they couldn’t be 100 percent sure that that was my son or not. So, I was in a really weird pending situation where I didn’t want to go tell the world that that was my son and it wasn’t."

Drake also re-iterated his belief that Kanye West was the person who told Pusha T about his son. "I think that he definitely recruited a guy with a similar dislike for me no matter what he says in interviews. I know that...There’s something there that bothers him deeply and yeah, I can’t fix it for him. It just is what it is. I could never ever ever ever turn my back on the things that I’ve said about him in a positive light, and I still feel all those same things. He’s still my, obviously with the exception of Lil Wayne … and if I look at Hov as the guy who truly shaped the majority of my thinking, skill set, all those things, Kanye West would be my favorite artist all around. And that’s just facts. I have no problem saying that. Things have changed. I’m not just some kid that’s a fan anymore. Now we have personal situations, and like I said, a lot of his issues with me, I can’t fix them for him."

Speaking of rap feuds, Drake said that Serena Williams pushed him to end his rap battle with Meek Mill by releasing “Back 2 Back.” He said the tennis superstar got him in "demon mode" in the music studio by telling him, "You gotta finish it, I'm talking about done, over and it's gotta be something that everyone that he's with and him have to hear. You can't do some shit for the moment and then it goes away."

Drake also talked about collaborating with Chris Brown and how it affected his relationship with Brown’s ex, Rihanna, saying, "That person that was in the middle of us is no longer a part of either of our lives currently, and I have the most utmost love and respect for her. I think of her as family more than anything. I actually had a moment of hesitation before because I didn’t wanted her to ever feel disrespected by me linking up with him."

"She knows that me and [Brown] have both been consumed by this issue and I think she's a good person with a good heart and she'd rather see us put that issue to bed, rather than continue childish sh*t and end up in a serious situation."

In other Drake news, the Canadian rapper also dropped a new single and video for "War" on Christmas Eve. The video, which originally featured a quick shot of Marcella Zoia, who became known as "chair girl" after she was filmed tossing a chair from the 45th-floor Toronto balcony, was re-released 24 hours later with Zoia removed. Drake posted about the edit on Instagram, writing "I don't choose extras for my videos by the way," with a chair emoji.