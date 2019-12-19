Lara Jean and Peter Return in P.S. I Still Love You Trailer

“I promise not to break your heart.”

Lara Jean Covey and Peter Kavinsky have graduated from fake dating to a real relationship in the first trailer for To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You – but will a new love interest burst their bubble?

The trailer shows our fave couple doing cute, couple-y things: having their first “real” date at a fancy restaurant, exchanging thoughtful gifts, attending a paper lantern festival, enjoying a night at a carnival. But their bliss is interrupted by Lara Jean’s childhood crush, John Ambrose McClaren, who comes to find her after he receives her long-lost love letter (a plot point that kicked off the first movie, To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before).

It’s unclear how closely Netflix’s sequel will follow the second book in Jenny Han’s trilogy. In the novel, Laura Jean and Peter hit a rough patch when she begins spending time with John, while he becomes increasingly distracted by his ex-girlfriend, Genevieve.

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, starring Lana Condor as Lara Jean, Noah Centineo as Peter, and Jordan Fisher as John, will premiere on Netflix on Feb. 12, 2020 – just in time for Valentine’s Day!