First Reactions to The Rise of Skywalker Are Mixed at Best

Some lucky fans and critics got to attend the first screening of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on Monday night in Los Angeles, and they’ve taken to social media to express their initial thoughts.

In recent weeks, cast members have conveyed disdain for Rian Johnson’s The Last Jedi and relief that J.J. Abrams was returning to direct the final chapter of the trilogy he started. However, judging by the mixed reactions to the first screening of The Rise of Skywalker, Abrams might not have hit it out of the park (or the galaxy).

Check out what people are saying about Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which hits theatres on Dec. 19, 2019.

THE RISE OF SKYWALKER may not be the worst Star Wars movie, but it sure feels like the most disappointing. a dull, artless series of macguffins and fetch quests that are knotted together by a desperate need to make the safest choice at every turn. Even the cute new droid is dumb! pic.twitter.com/ZB1MCKksxf — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) December 17, 2019

Anyway, I didn't like the movie, and I will be very surprised if even the most diehard Last Jedi haters see this and think, "Yes, that's the way to do it." It destroys itself by trying to have it both ways and tearing itself in half. — Emily CrimCramWerff (@tvoti) December 17, 2019

After my second screening, more thoughts... I think JJ made a movie that was a direct sequel to TFA for all intents and purposes, save for some plot points that came up in TLJ. I think it feels like Star Wars. I think it has a LOT of plot. It's fun. It's beautiful to look at. — Geek Girl "100% #TheWitcher Stan Account" Diva (@geekgirldiva) December 17, 2019

Saw it again this morning, feel the same: some real moments of pathos, but also some decisions that completely took me out of the narrative. I think folks who hated TLJ will like TROS a lot more, so I suspect it’ll be divisive all over again. Reminds me of Game of Thrones S8. 😭 https://t.co/I9BRiiak9H — Laura Prudom (@LauInLA) December 17, 2019

I've now seen #StarWars: #TheRiseOfSkywalker. It's...a mess. A big, unfun mess and--honestly--a slap in the face of Rian Johnson and #TheLastJedi. pic.twitter.com/UFP8Ghfa4X — Chris E. Hayner (@ChrisHayner) December 17, 2019

RISE OF SKYWALKER could only have been ruder to Rian Johnson if they had motion-smoothed it — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) December 17, 2019

All I’ll say about #RiseofSkywalker is that I cried 3x ... which seems fitting for the end of the 3rd trilogy to which I’ve devoted so much of my time 😢😢😢 It was everything and nothing that I expected. Thank you @jjabrams 🤩 #starwars pic.twitter.com/JntmkuXuRE — Angelique Jackson (@angelique814) December 17, 2019

One thing about #TheRiseOfSkywalker , I don't think we'll fight as much about it because it is so sincerely trying to make everyone happy. We might not like the same things about, but I bet we all end up liking SOMETHING about it. (I like the throuple.) — Sarah Marrs (@Cinesnark) December 17, 2019

There is good in Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker. But there is more that is disappointing. There are a number of choices that just don't track, fan service that doesn't work, and ignored details that are missed. I'm bummed. #StarWarsRiseofSkywalker pic.twitter.com/Ztk0VzGc6H — Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) December 17, 2019

When people talk about #StarWars , they talk about their childhoods. Their best memories. The people they loved and shared it with.#TheRiseOfSkywalker brings back all those feelings. And then some. I absolutely loved it. And now I feel ... pic.twitter.com/5wkQh6v97G — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) December 17, 2019

#TheRiseOfSkywalker is ummmmmm a lot! tons to love here, no shortage of crowd pleasing moments and twists and cameos, but also quite a bit to 🤔. some faves: jannah 💜, d-0 💚, finn of course 🖤. and what a lovely send off for our general leia 💕🚀💫 — Angie J. Han (@ajhan) December 17, 2019

Good news for fans of terrible Alias episodes.#RiseofSkywalker — Libby Hill (@midwestspitfire) December 17, 2019

#TheRiseofSkywalker is a lot. It’s like 9 movies of plot in one. Going to take me about 9 days to process. — Chris Taylor (@FutureBoy) December 17, 2019

My favorite Star Wars are the ones that take their time and focus on the characters. The whole first half felt like all exposition. It does get better. And Lando rules. But there’s just so much plot it feels so rushed. And the Emperor stuff is so weird. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) December 17, 2019

The perfect end to an epic saga. The story is truly emotional. The direction is jawdropping. I don’t know how he did it. To balance scope and scale with so much heart like that is a feat. The performances are so damn good. Especially, Daisy. A fantastic ride. #TheRiseOfSkywalker https://t.co/06SeSS1Nla — Ava DuVernay (@ava) December 17, 2019