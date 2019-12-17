First Reactions to The Rise of Skywalker Are Mixed at Best

First Reactions to The Rise of Skywalker Are Mixed at Best
Jen McDonnell

 

Some lucky fans and critics got to attend the first screening of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on Monday night in Los Angeles, and they’ve taken to social media to express their initial thoughts.

In recent weeks, cast members have conveyed disdain for Rian Johnson’s The Last Jedi and relief that J.J. Abrams was returning to direct the final chapter of the trilogy he started. However, judging by the mixed reactions to the first screening of The Rise of Skywalker, Abrams might not have hit it out of the park (or the galaxy).

Check out what people are saying about Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which hits theatres on Dec. 19, 2019.

 

Plus de Movies

First Reactions to The Rise of Skywalker Are Mixed at Best First Reactions to The Rise of Skywalker Are Mixed at Best
Trailer: Black Widow Trailer: Black Widow
The Final Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Trailer Has Arrived The Final Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Trailer Has Arrived

Les plus populaires

Top 60 Hip-Hop Songs of the 2000s Top 60 Hip-Hop Songs of the 2000s
Redditor writes moving ending for Calvin and Hobbes, documenting the final minutes of Calvin's life Redditor writes moving ending for Calvin and Hobbes, documenting the final minutes of Calvin's life
Top 10 cutest kitten GIFs EVER! Yes, we just opened Pandora's box... Top 10 cutest kitten GIFs EVER! Yes, we just opened Pandora's box...

Psssttt ! Envoie-ça à ton ami!

PLUS DE NOUVELLES