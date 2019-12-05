Justin Timberlake Apologizes for ‘Strong Lapse in Judgement’ with Costar

Cry me a river.

Justin Timberlake has broken his silence nearly two weeks after photos and video surfaced of him looking a little too cozy with his current costar, Alisha Wainwright. Photos showed the pair holding hands and the 30-year-old actress resting her hand on Timberlake's thigh while they were hanging out on a balcony of a bar in New Orleans, where they are currently shooting Palmer.

Reps for Wainwright quickly released a statement dispelling affair rumours, telling People, "There is no validity to this speculation. They are currently working on a project together. Members of the cast and crew were all together." However, Timberlake remained mum on the seemingly incriminating photos – until now.

In an Instagram post late Wednesday night, the 38-year-old singer/actor wrote that he prefers to "stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family I feel it is important to address recent rumours that are hurting the people I love." He said he "displayed a strong lapse in judgment -- but let me be clear -- nothing happened between me and my costar."

He added, "I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that. I am incredibly proud to be working on Palmer. Looking forward to continuing to make this movie and excited for people to see it."

Timberlake has been married to actress Jessica Biel since 2012 and they have a four-year-old son, Silas.